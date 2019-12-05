Columbia College men’s soccer did on its off day Thursday from the NAIA National Tournament what Midwestern tourists do in Southern California in December. The Cougars went beaching.
Irvine, the site of the tourney and about an hour’s drive south on Interstate 5 from Los Angeles, is certainly warmer and has infinitely more palm trees than Columbia.
But December in SoCal is actually relatively mild; Irvine’s Thursday high of 66 degrees hovers right around its average for the month. Still, there’s no oceanfront beach in Boone County.
So after comeback 2-1 wins against Baker (Kan.) on Tuesday and Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday that clinched the Cougars’ first NAIA semifinal appearance in school history, coach John Klein had to reward his squad with some sand.
“It’s too cold to be beaching, but we just want to see the ocean. You’re out here in Southern California, you have to do it,” he said.
But make no mistake about it, Columbia is not here to sip umbrella drinks with its toes against the tide. The Cougars are 23-0 overall, a win away from the national title game and, as forward Joe Spotanski alluded to postgame Wednesday, “here to win a ring.”
Who the Cougars will have to go through to get there is this tournament’s Cinderella. Unseeded Hastings (Neb.) defeated No. 6 William Carey (Miss.) 1-0 in its quarterfinal match Wednesday, continuing a red-hot run of knocking off three straight seeded teams.
The Broncos had to win a play-in game Nov. 23 in the opening round just to face No. 14 William Penn (Iowa) for a trip to Irvine, a match they won in penalty kicks. A 2-0 upset of No. 3 Westmont (Calif.) on Tuesday happened next, and then came the result against William Carey.
While his team was having a celebratory dinner with Columbia College athletic director James Arnold, Klein stayed back and watched the Hastings-William Carey game. What he saw in the Broncos was a an elite defensive fortitude.
“They’re solid defensively,” Klein said. “They’ve got four solid backs. They’re very technical (and) move the ball quickly. They’ve got a quality central midfield that really creates some problems, but I’m really confident in our center midfield with Lesia (Thetsane) and Mako (Makoanyane), as well.”
That’s no small compliment for Hastings to get props about defensive play from Klein. And the Broncos have stats to prove it.
For a large chunk of the season, Columbia has sat at No. 1 in NAIA in total shutouts with 14. Now without a clean sheet in its last four games, it’s fallen to second behind a new No. 1 — Hastings, who has 16.
The winner of the semifinal, scheduled for kickoff at 8:30 p.m. Friday, will earn a date with the victor of the other semifinal (Central Methodist and Lindsey Wilson) at 8 p.m. Saturday for NAIA soccer immortality.
So as time ticks down until his team’s game, Klein said he and his squad were going to take it easy the rest of Thursday. There was a light practice in the mid-afternoon along with some film review, but a gathering in the evening with CC fans that traveled from far, as a way to say thanks, will be the light-hearted end to the day.
Yet when that opening horn finally sounds Friday, Klein is expecting the switch to flip and to get the same fight and passion from the Cougars he’s seen in all 23 wins.
“I think the turnaround from Baker to Oklahoma Wesleyan was extremely impressive,” Klein said. “And I think (that’s) another tremendous boost of confidence to the boys. I think we’ll be able to adapt, but that’s going to take a little bit of preparation.”