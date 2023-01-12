Grace Beyer scored 59 points on 23-for-34 shooting from the field, and Health Sciences and Pharmacy handed Columbia College women's basketball its second loss in American Midwest Conference play with an 88-63 win Thursday in St. Louis.

Beyer scored double-digit points in all four quarters, including an 18-point, four-assist third quarter that saw the Eutectics outscore the Cougars 34-14.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

