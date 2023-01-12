Grace Beyer scored 59 points on 23-for-34 shooting from the field, and Health Sciences and Pharmacy handed Columbia College women's basketball its second loss in American Midwest Conference play with an 88-63 win Thursday in St. Louis.
Beyer scored double-digit points in all four quarters, including an 18-point, four-assist third quarter that saw the Eutectics outscore the Cougars 34-14.
Columbia (12-4, 7-2 AMC) had won its previous seven games entering the matchup. Health Sciences (12-5, 8-2) arrived on a two-game losing streak, including a 63-58 loss to Stephens on Tuesday.
Peyton Crowe led CC with 15 points, and Lexi Miller and DeLaney Horstman added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
All of UHSP's scoring came from three players — Beyer, Elizabeth Allanach (17 points) and Victoria McDougall (12).
Columbia next faces Hannibal-LaGrange at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
CC men's basketball beats Health Sciences and Pharmacy
Columbia College men's basketball defeated Health Sciences and Pharmacy 75-63 in St. Louis.
Tony Burks led all scorers with 19 points for the Cougars, and Collin Parker notched 16 points and nine rebounds.
After trailing by eight at the half, the Eutectics (5-13, 3-5 AMC) pulled within three points with 5:36 remaining in the game. But the Cougars iced the game with a 15-0 run, including seven points from Burks.
Columbia (14-5, 6-1) next faces Hannibal-LaGrange at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
Moore leads Stars past Mustangs
Stephens College basketball defeated Central Baptist 59-36 at Silverthorne Arena in Columbia, securing the Stars' second straight win.
Allison Moore led Stephens in scoring, coming off the bench to put up 16 points. Zaraya March also reached double-digits for the Stars, notching 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field.
Stephens (11-4, 6-3 AMC) held the Mustangs (7-7, 2-7) to three points in the first quarter during the wire-to-wire victory.
The Stars next face Williams Baptist at 1 p.m. Saturday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.