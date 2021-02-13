In Starkville, Mississippi, Maxwell Evans scored 20 points, Scotty Pippen Jr. added 18 and Vanderbilt hit 10 3-pointers in the first half to jump start a 72-51 win at Mississippi State on Saturday.
Clevon Brown added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Commodores (6-10, 2-8 Southeastern Conference), who tuned out any outside noise to pick up their first road win of the season.
An article appeared in The Athletic on Friday in which Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse insinuated his critics were racist and said, “All I can say is, 75 million people voted for Trump. That’s all I can say. You ain’t fooling me. I know what it’s about, a lot of you hate everything we did when we came here about the staff, the diversity of the staff, it was this or that.”
After the game, Stackhouse said, “That wasn’t a target at our fans. That was taken totally out of context.”
The game was tied at 28 with just over five minutes to go in the first half when Vanderbilt put together a 17-0 run with Evans, Pippen and Brown combining for 14 points. Dylan Disu contributed one of the three 3-pointers the Commodores hit while going 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the foul line.
The Bulldogs, who missed six-straight shots, got a last-second basket from Deivon Smith to trail 45-30 at the half.
Mississippi State, which won the first meeting 84-81, shot 52% in the first half to match Vandy but the disparity in 3s — 10 of 17 vs. 2 of 9 — changed the game.
Iverson Molinar paced the Bulldogs (11-11, 5-8) with 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting but his teammates were just 13 of 39 (33%).
LSU 78, (16) Tennessee 65: In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Cam Thomas scored 25 points, JaVonte Smart added 20 and LSU beat No. 16 Tennessee.
The Volunteers (14-5, 7-5) trailed for most of the game but were within 50-46 nearly midway through the second half. Tennessee made just six field goals over the final 12 minutes, though, and the Tigers stretched their lead as big as 17.
Thomas missed 10 of 16 field goal attempts, but he was 11 of 11 at the foul line. Smart knocked down 8 of 13 field goal tries, and Darius Days had 14 points for LSU (13-6, 8-4).
Jaden Springer led the Vols with 21 points. Santiago Vescovi had 13 points and Keon Johnson added 10 points.
(11) Alabama 115, Georgia 82: In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Herbert Jones scored 17 of his career-high 21 points in the first half and No. 11 Alabama had a blistering shooting night in a win.
Freshman Josh Primo scored 19 points, all after the half, for the Crimson Tide (17-5, 12-1), which had five players score in double figures and reached a season high in points. It was the most points Alabama has scored in an SEC game.
Alabama came into the day with a 3½-game lead in the league standings with four now remaining in the regular season. The Tide hit 18 of 30 3-pointers to fuel the easy win, topping its previous high of 105 points against LSU.
Sahvir Wheeler scored 16 for the Bulldogs (12-8, 5-8), while Toumani Camara had 12 and Tye Fagan 11.
Kentucky 82, Auburn 80: In Lexington, Kentucky, Isaiah Jackson scored a career-high 18 points and added 11 rebounds, Brandon Boston Jr. made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Kentucky edged Auburn.
Kentucky (6-13, 5-8) trailed the entire first half, built a 14-point lead early in the second and saw Auburn rally to tie before Davion Mintz snapped the deadlock with 33 seconds left. The Wildcats then went 2 of 4 from the line while the Tigers missed their final four shots, including a block and two shots under their basket.
JT Thor was fouled on a 3-point try with 1.1 seconds remaining and made all three free throws, but Kentucky completed a long inbounds pass to end the game.
Thor was 5 of 6 on 3-pointers in scoring 24 points with nine rebounds for Auburn (11-11, 5-8). Allen Flanigan added 23 points.
Ole Miss 81, South Carolina 74: In Columbia, South Carolina, Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 31 points in a return to his native South Carolina, and his shot block and resulting pair of free throws with nine seconds left helped Ole Miss stave off the Gamecocks.
Shuler, the reigning Southeastern Conference co-Player of the Week, was 8-for-13 shooting with 13 points by halftime to notch his 10th straight game in double figures. He added 13 of 16 at the free throw line, seven rebounds four assists and two blocks.
Ole Miss (12-8, 6-6) had been cruising with a double-digit lead for almost all of the second half until back-to-back steals by AJ Lawson and Trae Hannibal helped South Carolina (5-9, 3-7) spark a 6-0 run and cut the Ole Miss lead down to 76-69 with 1:28 remaining.
TJ Moss hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left and South Carolina trailed by five and got the ball back on a Lawson steal. He missed a 3-pointer and Hannibal’s putback attempt was blocked by Shuler, who was fouled and made both to ice the win.
Romello White added 14 points and KJ Buffen 12 for Ole Miss, which shot 50% for the game (22 of 44), but made 34 of 44 free throws.
Top 25
(19) Creighton 86, (5) Villanova 70: In Omaha, Nebraska, Marcus Zegarowski scored a season-high 25 points, Mitch Ballock had 17 of his 20 points in the second half and 19th-ranked Creighton’s offense was at its high-tempo best in a rout of No. 5 Villanova.
Creighton (16-5, 12-4 Big East) won for the sixth time in seven games and knocked off a top-five opponent for the first time since beating Villanova in February 2018. The Wildcats (13-3, 8-2) sustained their most lopsided loss since a 25-point defeat to Ohio State in November 2019.
The Bluejays pulled away early in the second half of the meeting of the Big East’s top two teams. They had their best shooting first half of the season (65.4%) and finished at 59.3%..
Zegarowski bested Collin Gillespie in the highly anticipated matchup of two of the nation’s top point guards. Gillespie had eight points on 3-for-12 shooting overall and 2 of 8 on 3s.
Justin Moore had 21 points and Jermaine Samuels added 16 for Villanova.
(1) Gonzaga 100, San Francisco 61: In San Francisco, Drew Timme scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga blasted San Francisco, lifting the Bulldogs to at least 20 wins for the 24th consecutive season.
Aaron Cook, Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert each scored 12 points for Gonzaga (20-0, 11-0 West Coast), which won its 24th consecutive game dating to last season. This was their fifth straight road game.
Khalil Shabazz and Jamaree Bouyea each scored 14 points for San Francisco (10-10, 4-6), which lost for the 21st consecutive time to Gonzaga since its last victory in 2012.
(4) Ohio State 78, Indiana 59: In Columbus, Ohio, E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and Justin Sueing had 16 as No. 4 Ohio State pulled away to rout Indiana for its sixth consecutive victory.
The Buckeyes (17-4, 11-4 Big Ten) have won nine of their last 10 and have settled into a style of play that has become their identity — good shooting, timely 3-pointers, multiple contributors and fewer mistakes than their opponents. They shot 48% against Indiana and had 21 points on the Hoosiers’ 15 turnovers.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points and Jerome Hunter added 10 to pace Indiana (11-9, 6-7), which saw a two-game winning streak snapped.
(9) Virginia 60, North Carolina 48: In Charlottesville, Virginia, Jay Huff had 18 points and 12 rebounds and No. 9 Virginia took control early and beat North Carolina for the seventh consecutive time.
Sam Hauser added 17 points for Virginia (15-3, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Trey Murphy III had 12 as the ACC-leading Cavaliers won their fourth in a row.
The Cavaliers led 21-4 midway through the first half as the Tar Heels missed 13 of their first 15 shots. North Carolina (12-7, 7-5) closed to within 27-18 by halftime, but never threatened. The Tar Heels finished just two for 16 from 3-point territory.
Huff, who also blocked four shots, hit three of the Cavaliers’ 12 3-pointers.
(12) Oklahoma 91, (14) West Virginia 90 (2OT): In Morgantown, West Virginia, Austin Reaves scored four of his 28 points in the final minute of the second overtime and No. 12 Oklahoma held off No. 14 West Virginia.
Umoja Gibson added 21 for the Sooners (13-5, 8-4 Big 12), who had relinquished a nine-point lead in regulation. Derek Culver had his 10th double-double of the season with a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Mountaineers (14-6, 7-4).
Culver’s layup attempt with 7 seconds left was blocked by Oklahoma’s Kur Kuath and the ball went out of bounds back to the Sooners. West Virginia got it right back on a tie-up during the ensuing inbounds pass.
After the ball went out of bounds again and West Virginia kept possession, Miles McBride lofted a pass underneath the basket to Culver. But both Culver and Jalen Bridges missed rushed shots in a crowd as time ran out.
Harmon added 13 points for Oklahoma. Elijah Harkless scored 12 and Brady Manek had 11.
(13) Texas 70, TCU 55: In Austin, Texas, Andrew Jones scored 19 points to lead Texas to a win over TCU as the Longhorns got their first home win in nearly a month.
Matt Coleman added 15 points and Jericho Sims had 11 points and eight rebounds for Texas (13-5, 7-4 Big 12), which had lost three of its last four at home, including the last two.
R.J. Nembhard scored 15 points to lead TCU (11-8, 4-6), but was mostly held in check after making four of his first five shots in the opening minutes.
(15) Iowa 88, Michigan State 58: In East Lansing, Michigan, Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa’s balanced offense in a win over Michigan State.
The Hawkeyes (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) had three players score in double figures and Luka Garza wasn’t one of them. Garza had a season-low eight points on 3 of 11 from the field, but his teammates more than made up for the star senior being held well below his 20-point average.
Jack Nunge matched a career high with 18 points and Connor McCaffery had 16 points, making 4 of 6 3-pointers. Wieskamp made 5 of 7 3-pointers, helping his team connect on 13 of 25 shots beyond the arc.
The staggering Spartans (10-8, 4-8) are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.
(17) Florida State 92, Wake Forest 85 (OT): In Tallahassee, Florida, RaiQuan Gray scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as No. 17 Florida State defeated Wake Forest in overtime in the Seminoles’ first game in two weeks.
The Seminoles tied it at 80 with under a second to go in regulation when Scottie Barnes drove the length of the floor and made a reverse layup. That set up Florida State in the extra period; the Seminoles have won 11 straight overtime games.
Gray made all 10 free-throw attempts and scored the Seminoles’ first four points in overtime. The redshirt junior forward scored in double figures for the sixth straight game and had his second double-double in a month for the Seminoles (11-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Jonah Antonio scored a career-high 23 points, drilling 7 of 8 shots from 3-point range, for Wake Forest (6-9, 3-9).
(20) USC 76, Washington State 65: In Pullman, Washington, Tahj Eaddy scored a season high 29 points, Evan Mobley had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots and No. 20 Southern California beat Washington State.
The Trojans (17-3, 11-2 Pac-12) have won six straight and 12 of their last 13 games. They have held their last three opponents to 65 points or under.
Eaddy was 10 of 16 from the field. His previous season high was against the Cougars on Jan. 16 when he scored 21 points.
Dishon Jackson had 18 points for the Cougars (12-9, 5-9), and Isaac Bonton added 17.
(22) Loyola Chicago 81, Drake 54: In Des Moines, Iowa, Aher Uguak scored 20 points while leading No. 22 Loyola Chicago to a win over Missouri Valley Conference rival Drake.
Loyola (18-3, 13-1) extended its winning streak to 11 and gained sole possession of first place in the standings. Drake (19-2, 10-2) was led by Darnell Brodie’s 12 points.
The Ramblers erased Drake’s three-point halftime lead and seized control with an 18-2 run. Uguak was the catalyst, scoring eight points in a two-minute span, including a layup that put Loyola ahead 51-38. Tate Hall followed with a 3-pointer that helped the Ramblers maintain a 56-42 advantage.
Uguak finished 8 of 10 from the field. Braden Norris added 11 points for Loyola. Cameron Krutwig contributed 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Garrett Sturtz had 10 points for Drake.
(23) Oklahoma State 67, Kansas State 60: In Stillwater, Oklahoma, Cade Cunningham scored 15 points to help No. 23 Oklahoma State defeat Kansas State.
Rondel Walker scored 10 points in his first start of the season and Bryce Williams added 10 for the Cowboys (13-6, 6-6 Big 12).
Antonio Gordon scored 15 points and Nijel Pack added 14 for Kansas State (5-17, 1-12), which lost its 12th in a row. The Wildcats haven’t won since Dec. 29.
(25) Rutgers 64, Northwestern 50: In Piscataway, New Jersey, Ron Harper Jr. had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Myles Johnson controlled the paint with 12 points and 14 rebounds and No. 25 Rutgers beat Northwestern.
Johnson scored all 12 of his points in the first half on 5-of-6 shooting. Jacob Young added 13 points for Rutgers (12-7, 8-7 Big Ten), and Caleb McConnell had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Anthony Gaines and Chase Audige each scored scored 11 points for Northwestern (6-12, 3-11). The Wildcats have lost 11 games in a row after a 6-1 start.