Keve Aluma scored 22 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 20 as Virginia Tech upset No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in overtime on Saturday night in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Tyrece Radford added eight points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies (2-0), who didn’t know they would be playing the nation’s third-ranked team until early Friday morning.
Collin Gillespie scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half for Villanova (2-1). Caleb Daniels added 17 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 14 for the Wildcats.
The teams were tied at 29 after 20 minutes and deadlocked at 38 five minutes into the second half.
The Wildcats appeared to take control of the game from there, going on an 11-0 run and holding the Hokies scoreless for five minutes.
But Virginia Tech chipped away and took the lead at 64-62 with 1.3 seconds remaining on a traditional three-point play by Aluma, who scored on a beautiful assist from Cartier Diarra in the lane and then unintentionally made the free throw.
Villanova’s Justin Moore then drew a charge on Justyn Mutts on the inbounds play, and Moore’s two foul shots sent the game into overtime tied at 64.
Mutts made up for that mistake by scoring the first five points in extra time, and the Hokies never relinquished the lead, outscoring the Wildcats 17-9 in the extra frame.
The Hokies were supposed to face Temple on Saturday, but the Owls were forced to pause team activities for two weeks on Thanksgiving after a positive coronavirus test in the program. That meant canceling not only Saturday’s game but a contest that had been scheduled for Dec. 3 at Villanova.
That left both the Hokies and the Wildcats at the Mohegan Sun looking for a game.
(2) Baylor 112, Louisiana 82: In Las Vegas, MaCio Teague scored 21 points as Baylor won its delayed season opener over Louisiana.
Baylor, which adjusted its opening schedule after coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19, shot 45-for-80 (56.3%) from the floor, including 15-for-27 (55.6%) from 3-point range.
Davion Mitchell finished with 18 points for the Bears (1-0). Jared Butler and LJ Cryer each scored 17 and Adam Flagler chipped in 12.
Cedric Russell led the Ragin Cajuns (0-1) with 26 points. Theo Akwuba scored 22, and Brayan Au added 16.
The Bears were supposed to open the season with two games in Connecticut but didn’t make the trip to the Empire Classic, where they would have played No. 18 Arizona State and No. 3 Villanova.
Baylor had also been scheduled to play Seton Hall on Sunday, but the schools mutually agreed to cancel the game in Las Vegas. Drew stayed home in Waco, Texas.
In an earlier game Saturday in Las Vegas on Saturday, Air Force defeated Cal State Northridge 66-61. There are two games scheduled for Sunday and another Monday.
The games were part of a string of opening-week contests being played in neutral cities without spectators. So, rather than a thunderous two-handed slam dunk by Baylor’s Flo Thamba with 11:55 left in the first half igniting a crowd, it took the sounds of Waka Flocka Flame, Lil Baby or Drake to make the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights’ home arena vibrate during timeouts.
The Bears came out sluggish in the first half, allowing Louisiana to hang around. The Ragin’ Cajuns hit five of their first six free throws, including four straight at the midway point, cutting Baylor’s lead to one, 21-20.
The Bears went on a 32-20 run and carried a 53-40 lead into the intermission.
Led by Mitchell, who was a 6-for-6 from the floor en route to 13 first-half point, Baylor shot 56.4% (22 of 39) from the field, including 9 of 15 (60%) from 3-point range. The Bears had eight players contribute to the scoring in the first 20 minutes.
Baylor improved to 8-3 all-time against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
(9) Duke 81, Coppin State 71: In Durham, North Carolina, freshman Jalen Johnson had 19 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks to help Duke overcome a turnover-filled performance and beat Coppin State in the delayed season opener for both teams.
The 6-foot-9 Johnson made all eight of his shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, and both of his free throws while also tallying five assists. Fellow rookie DJ Steward scored 24 points for the Blue Devils, including a key 3-pointer with 2:02 left that helped keep Duke in control during an unexpectedly tight finish.
Duke was playing without its rowdy fans in the famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Devils shot 53% but committed 22 turnovers to give the Eagles plenty of extra chances.
DeJuan Clayton and Anthony Tarke each scored 22 points to lead the Eagles, who shot 33% but made 10 3-pointers — seven coming after halftime — to keep the pressure on Duke the entire second half.
(13) Michigan State 80, Notre Dame 70: In East Lansing, Michigan, Aaron Henry had 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists to help Michigan State beat Notre Dame.
The Spartans (2-0) closed the first half with a 17-0 run over seven-plus minutes and scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 22-point lead.
The Fighting Irish got off to a strong start in their opener and led 26-22 before going scoreless for nine-plus minutes, a drought that started in the first half and carried over to the second.
Michigan State had a lot to do with Notre Dame’s struggles offensively.
The tall, deep and athletic team had 10 blocked shots and six steals in the first half and finished with 12 blocks and nine steals.
Joey Hauser had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Rocket Watts had 13 points and six assists, and Marcus Bingham added seven points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots for the Spartans.
Notre Dame’s Prentiss Hubb had 23 points, Nate Laszewski had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Dane Goodwin added 12 points.
Friday
(5) Iowa 103, Southern 76: In Iowa City, Iowa, Luka Garza scored 41 points, missing just one shot, and Iowa beat Southern.
Garza was 14-of-15 from the field, making all three of his 3-point attempts, and was 10-of-12 on free throws for the Hawkeyes (2-0). He also had nine rebounds and three blocked shots in 29 minutes.
It was 18th consecutive game of 20 or more points for Garza, the lone unanimous selection to the AP preseason All-America team. Garza had 36 points in the first half, making all 12 of his field-goal attempts, and Iowa led 58-35 at halftime.
Joe Wieskamp added 16 points and seven rebounds for Iowa.
Ashante Shivers led Southern (0-2) with 13 points.
(6) Kansas 94, Saint Joseph’s 72: In Fort Myers, Florida, Christian Braun scored 30 points and Kansas pulled away to beat Saint Joseph’s in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Braun made 10 of 13 shots, hit five 3-pointers and added nine rebounds.
Ochai Agbaji, whose foul trouble proved costly in an opening 102-90 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga, added 18 points. Jalen Wilson had 14 for the Jayhawks (1-1).
Jack Forrest had 18 points for Saint Joseph’s (0-2). Ryan Daly and Dahmir Bishop added 14 for the Hawks.
Trailing by eight at halftime, the Hawks scored the first 10 points of the second half to go up 46-44. Daly’s layup capped the run. Kansas went on a 21-6 run to put the game away.
(7) Wisconsin 92, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 58: In Madison, Wisconsin, Micah Potter scored 19 points, D’Mitrik Trice added 15 and Wisconsin overwhelmed Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Wisconsin (2-0) scored the first 25 points, hitting 10 of its first 13 shots, before Kshun Stokes scored on a floater from the lane for the Golden Lions with 10:05 left in the first half.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff missed it first 11 shots and committed five turnovers before finally scoring.
Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-2).
(8) Illinois 77, Ohio 75: In Champaign, Illinois, Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, Kofi Cockburn had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Illinois rallied to beat Ohio to improve to 3-0
Jason Preston scored 31 points for Ohio (2-1). Ben Vander Plas added 20 points.
Ohio took a 71-67 lead on Preston’s free throw with 1:56 remaining. Dosunmu tied it at 71 with a 3-pointer, and Da’Monte Williams put Illinois ahead 74-73 on a 3 with 35 seconds left.
Wilson hit a jumper with 7.9 seconds left to give Ohio its last lead. After a timeout, Dosumnu was fouled going to the basket and made both free throws to put Illinois up 76-75 with 2 seconds remaining.
Trent Frazier intercepted Ohio’s inbounds pass and was fouled with less than a second left. Frazier made the first free throw and missed the second on purpose. Ohio got off a last-ditch shot from mid-court that fell well short.
(14) Texas Tech 84, Sam Houston State 52: In Lubbock, Texas, Mac McClung scored 18 points as Texas Tech beat Sam Houston State.
Georgetown’s leading scorer last season, McClung has 38 points in his first two games for the Red Raiders (2-0). The 6-2 junior guard had two 3-pointers and 10 points in the first eight minutes of the game against the Bearkats (0-2), helping Tech race to a 20-4 lead.
Marcus Santos-Silva, the graduate transfer who is the lone Tech senior after starting all 64 games for VCU the past two seasons, had 12 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 10 points.
Zach Nutall had 14 points for Sam Houston State.
(15) West Virginia 70, Western Kentucky 64: In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Derek Culver scored 15 points and West Virginia overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Western Kentucky in the final of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
Culver was selected the tournament MVP. Miles McBride had 14 points and Taz Sherman scored 12 for the Mountaineers (3-0).
Taveion Hollingsworth had 13 points for Western Kentucky (2-1). The Hilltoppers cut it to four points on Charles Bassey’s layup with 59 seconds left but got no closer.
(17) Houston 68, Boise State 58: In Houston, Quentin Grimes had 25 points and eight rebounds, Caleb Mills added 12 points and Houston beat Boise State in the Southwest Showcase.
Grimes was 9-of-15 from the floor after scoring eight points on 3-of-15 shooting in an opening victory over Lamar on Wednesday. The Cougars outrebounded Boise State 49-26 and had a 15-2 advantage in second-chance points.
Rayj Dennis scored 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting to lead the Broncos in their opener. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 16 points and seven rebounds. Mountain West preseason player of the year Derrick Alston Jr. was scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting.
(22) UCLA 107, Pepperdine 98 (3OT): In San Diego, Tyger Campbell and Jules Bernard hit 3-pointers early in the third overtime and Chris Smith added a three-point play to finish with 26 points and help UCLA outlast Pepperdine.
Senior guard Colbey Ross had 33 points to become Pepperdine’s career scoring leader, but it wasn’t enough to keep Pepperdine (1-1) from losing its sixth straight to UCLA (1-1) and its 38th straight to a ranked opponent. Ross hit a floater to send the game into a second overtime tied at 81 but missed a 3-pointer that forced a third OT.
Campbell scored 10 of his 22 points in the third overtime, seven of them in the last 1:40. Bernard scored 21 points. UCLA was routed 73-58 by San Diego State on Wednesday night in the four-team event at Viejas Arena.
(24) Rutgers 96, Fairleigh Dickinson 75: In Piscataway, New Jersey, Ron Harper Jr. had a career-high 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc and Jacob Young had 24 points and seven assists for Rutgers.
Montez Mathis added 15 points for Rutgers (2-0).
Brandon Rush and Jahil Jenkins each scored 16 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (0-2).