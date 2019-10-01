The tragic death of Columbia College volleyball player Shelby Meyer on Sept. 21 was a loss felt beyond Boone County.
It was especially personal for former CC volleyball player Hanna Nicholson, now a junior outside hitter for Oklahoma City University. She and Meyer’s older sister, Sami Meyer, played together at Columbia in 2016, and Nicholson knew Shelby and most of the Meyer family well.
Nicholson may have left CC after the 2017 season, but the appreciation and love for the school is still there. So when she heard the news of Meyer’s passing, her first instinct was to be there with her former team.
“I’m still close with a lot of those girls. I was wanting to drive up (to Columbia) to be with them,” Nicholson said. “I love Columbia College with all my dear heart. That was my home. If I would’ve had the chance to play with (Shelby), I wouldn’t know how to deal with it.”
She wasn’t able to show support in-person, so instead Nicholson got her current teammates behind her efforts to lend a helping hand.
On the court, Oklahoma City as a team now marks “CC #2,” Shelby’s number, on each player’s left wrist. And off the court, Nicholson was the main speaker in a video posted on OCU Volleyball’s Twitter page, in which she explained she was there for her former program and that she and OCU teammates were, as emphatically said at the end of the clip, CC strong.
It’s just one of the many acts of kindness locally and nationally that college volleyball teams have done for CC in the past week.
“I reached out to Sami (Meyer) and had a little conversation, and if they ever needed anything they can always call me. That goes for any CC girl, too,” Nicholson said. “Support and outreach is the biggest thing. If anything like that happened to us, we’d need it.”
In addition to being a friend in need, other schools — including CC’s opponents — have given care and appreciation to the Cougars in tough times.
At the Olivet Nazarene University Classic this past weekend, where CC and other teams were originally scheduled to play both Friday and Saturday, tournament officials and fellow coaches worked to shorten the weekend’s schedule from four games to two in order for CC to be with the Meyer family in Festus on Friday.
When the Cougars arrived in Bourbonnais, Illinois, for Saturday morning’s game against Campbellsville, Campbellsville’s players greeted CC with bracelets featuring Shelby’s name and number. After the Cougars won, parents of Olivet Nazarene players surprised Columbia with a meal before its afternoon game, and ONU players gifted angel ornaments to every CC player.
“It was obviously a short notice for other coaches. For them to be nothing but understanding and supportive and patient, I was really proud,” Olivet Nazarene interim coach Cynthia Anderson said. “I talked to (CC head coach Allison Jones-Olson) at the tournament, expressed my condolences and let her know that we could do anything for them if they needed anything.”
Nearby, Missouri and Stephens College’s volleyball teams have each also sent love to the Cougars. Stephens posted a graphic on social media and had a moment of silence prior to its first home game after Meyer’s death, while MU players wore blue ribbons in honor of Meyer during their home game Sunday against Kentucky.
Columbia College athletic director James Arnold, who spoke with media prior to CC’s first game without Meyer last Wednesday against St. Louis College of Pharmacy, said that he’s been highly appreciative of the outreach efforts colleges across the country have given to his athletic program during this tough time.
“The volleyball community, here locally and across the country, has been amazingly supportive,” Arnold said. “(The American Midwest Conference) reached out immediately to provide any support that was necessary and needed, but also if we needed to reschedule anything. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families as they sort of go through this terrible process.”