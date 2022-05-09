Taylor Walton dominated the 360 Winged Sprint Car division feature Sunday, going flag-to-flag to earn his first win of the season at Double X Speedway.
After winning Heat 1 by a full straight away, Walton started on pole and never yielded it away, burrowing out to a commanding lead. By lap nine of the 25-lap main event, Walton caught lap traffic on the quarter-mile oval. The gap between first and second was the length of the front stretch.
A late-race caution bunched the pack together once again with fewer than 10 laps to go, but Walton escaped with relative ease. However,Slater Helt brought the caution out with two and a half laps to go.
“I was getting a little nervous at the end because my front nose wing folded over,” Walton said. “And man, these things. When you got wings on (the car) and when the front nose wing falls down, it becomes a big handful.”
Walton didn’t make it back around to take the white flag on his first attempt, with an incident in turn one sending the race past its advertised distance. With another restart inbound, Walton took the outside which he had solidified throughout the evening and prepared to take on defending series champion Tyler Blank.
“The cautions definitely saved us,” Blank said.
For the first time all night, Walton couldn’t clear the car at the bottom of the track out of turn two, forcing the two veterans to remain side by side heading down the back stretch. Walton didn’t fully clear Blank until turn four, giving Blank the option to run the bottom on the last lap.
“My thought was if I could just hold my line and stay about half of car length off the bottom he wasn’t going around me,” Walton said. “Because there was basically one lane unless you really got crossed up to where he could go by.”
Blank used the room in turns one and two that Walton gave him to set himself up for a final charge in turns three and four but didn’t have the corner drive off turn four to make the final pass he needed to win.
“It means a lot to me because he won every single night here last year but one, and he started the year out winning last weekend,” Walton said. “It’s a lot off my chest to outrun him and know that we’re that good and be that competent.”
“I don’t care about running second,” Blank said postrace. “That was an awesome show. From the stands, from the pits, from my seat. It was awesome.”
Healea wins first ever race
The racing in California resulted in a first career win in the pure stock series Sunday, with Shayne Healea winning the 12-lap feature.
After giving up the lead at the start of the race to last week’s winner Darin Porter, Healea kept pressure , eventually forcing Porter to make a mistake. The mishap came at lap three when Porter over drove his car into turn one, allowing Healea and the rest of the pack to get back.
Healea never looked back, leading the rest of the way to capture his first ever victory. Healea has only been racing since last summer.
“I just stayed in the throttle and let the car do the work,”Healea said.
Keeran picks his way to a win
The 15-lap Super Stock feature came down to the final two laps, with Eddie Keeran using lap traffic to get his first win at Double X Speedway this season.
The race went green all the way until the white flag, showcasing an exciting battle between Keeran and Derek Wiss. All night it was Wiss who was out ahead on the bottom of the track, while Keeran elected to take the longer way around on the outside. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}When the leaders approached the white flag, the high lane proved the better option, with the leaders. Keeran wouldn’t give up the high line. With nowhere to go other than the back of the bright orange machine, Wiss was forced to slow down, allowing Keeran to take the checkered flag.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Double X Speedway will have all three series back in action at 7 p.m. Sunday with a $1,500 prize for the 360 Winged Sprint Car division.{/span}