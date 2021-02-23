Sahvir Wheeler recorded Georgia’s first triple-double in program history, and the Bulldogs cruised to a victory over LSU on Tuesday night.
Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 sophomore from Houston, had 14 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists. He sealed the record on an alley-oop pass to K.D. Johnson with 10:46 left.
Toumani Camara added a double-double with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for Georgia (13-9, 6-9 Southeastern Conference). He also had a career-best three blocks. K.D. Johnson added 21 points and Tye Fagan had 18. Wheeler is four assists shy from breaking Pertha Robinson’s single-season program record of 169 set in 1994-95.
Camara scored 14 points in the first half and Fagan had 11 as the Bulldogs closed on a 21-6 run for a 45-29 lead at the break.
Cameron Thomas had 21 points to lead LSU (14-7, 9-5), which had a three-game winning streak end. Ja’Vonte Smart added 19 points, Trendon Watford had 13 and Jalen Cook 11. The Tigers shot 33% (10 of 30) in the first half and committed eight of their 11 turnovers. They pulled to 79-67 with five minutes to play but did not get closer.
Georgia, which has won two of its last three games, is scheduled to conclude the regular season with a home game against South Carolina on Saturday. LSU plays at No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday and ends its regular season hosting Vanderbilt on March 2.
Florida 74, Auburn 57: Tre Mann scored 19 points — 16 in the first half — and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Florida overwhelmed Auburn.
Absent Sharife Cooper’s 20.2 points per game due to an injured ankle announced before tipoff, Auburn (11-13, 5-10 SEC) missed 16 of 23 shot attempts in the first half and Florida led 44-22 at intermission.
Auburn’s Jamal Johnson buried a 3-pointer 59 seconds in, but then Mann scored seven straight in a nine-point Gators’ run and Florida (12-6, 8-5) was off to the races.
In a little more than the first 12 minutes, Mann was 6-of-8 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers, scored 14 points and collected five rebounds and Florida led 21-8.
Scottie Lewis scored 16 points and Tyree Appleby 11 for Florida.
Devan Cambridge scored 14 points for Auburn. Jaylin Williams added 11 points, and Jamal Johnson and JT Thor each scored 10.
Top 25
Michigan State 81, (5) Illinois 72: Aaron Henry scored 20 points and Joshua Langford had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead Michigan State to a win over Illinois.
The Spartans (12-9, 6-9 Big Ten) earned a desperately needed quality win to bolster their chances of playing in 23 straight NCAA Tournaments.
The Fighting Illini (16-6, 12-4) had won a Big Ten-best seven straight games, putting them in contention for a No. 1 seed in college basketball’s showcase that starts next month.
Trent Frazier scored 22 points for Illinois, whose star players weren’t as productive as usual against a suddenly stingy defense.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, coming off his second triple-double in a 94-63 win over Minnesota, had 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting. The dynamic Dosunmu did have nine rebounds and five assists. Illini center Kofi Cockburn scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting.
Rocket Watts and Joey Hauser each scored 13 points for the Spartans, who were in control for much of the game with balanced offense and aggressive defense.
(10) West Virginia 74, TCU 66: Taz Sherman scored 23 points, Derek Culver had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and West Virginia continued its solid play on the road with a victory over TCU.
Miles McBride added 11 points for the Mountaineers (16-6, 9-4 Big 12).
RJ Nembhard led TCU (11-10, 4-8) with 17 points, his 18th straight game scoring in double digits.
West Virginia’s three-game Texas road trip this week was cut short when the Big 12 announced earlier Tuesday that Thursday’s game between the Mountaineers and No. 2 Baylor was canceled. West Virginia now will return home to finish the regular season in its own arena with four games over eight days.
Georgia Tech 69, (16) Virginia Tech 53: Moses Wright scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half, helping Georgia Tech pull away from Virginia Tech for a victory.
Wright also grabbed 10 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets’ third straight victory. They also posted back-to-back ACC road wins for the first time since 2008.
Jose Alvarado had 13 points for Georgia Tech (12-8, 8-6), and Michael Devoe finished with 12. Alvarado also had five steals.
Keve Aluma had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Virginia Tech (14-5, 8-4). The Hokies’ 53 points were a season low.
(2) Baylor 77, Iowa State 72: Adam Flagler scored a season-high 22 points, Jared Butler had 15 of his 18 points after halftime and Baylor finally overcame the rust of a three-week break and Iowa State for a victory, making the Bears 18-0 for the first time in school history.
The Bears (18-0, 10-0 Big 12) played for the first time since an 83-69 win at then-No. 6 Texas on Feb. 2 when they had matched the best start in school history. They then had six consecutive games postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the program, and hadn’t even had another full practice until Sunday.
Iowa State (2-17, 0-14) jumped out to a 15-4 lead in less than 6½ minutes on a jumper by Tre Jackson. Their biggest lead was 32-15 when Harris made his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 6:24 left in the first half.
Tyler Harris had 22 points for the Cyclones with five 3-pointers, while Rasir Bolton had 21 points and Jalen Coleman-Lands 13.
(8) Villanova 81, St. John’s 58: Caleb Daniels scored 17 points, and Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels each had 14 to lead Villanova to a win over St. John’s.
As Villanova jammed home dunk after dunk, sank 3 after 3, it was hard to remember how it was so soundly shut down in a Feb. 3 loss to the Red Storm in New York. That win was the biggest yet under second-year coach Mike Anderson — the Johnnies doused him with water in a wild celebration — yet the Red Storm (14-9, 8-9 Big East) did little to build off the upset. St. John’s has lost three of four games and is looking at having to run the table in the Big East Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats (15-3, 10-2) can smell March.
(14) Texas 75, (17) Kansas 72: Courtney Ramey scored 15 points and made two free throws with a minute left in overtime to give Texas the lead as the Longhorns earned a regular-season sweep of Kansas.
Kansas had a chance to tie after Ramey’s free throws, but Jalen Wilson lost the ball driving for a layup. Kai Jones made one free throw for Texas (14-6, 8-5 Big 12) with five seconds left for the final margin.
Ochai Ogbajai scored 17 points for Kansas (17-8, 11-6), which had its five-game win streak snapped. The Jayhawks lost to Texas twice in the regular season for the first time since the Big 12 went to round-robin play in 2011-2012. Texas’ 25-point win at Kansas on Jan. 2 was the Jayhawks’ worst home loss under coach Bill Self.