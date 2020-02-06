Williams Baptist entered Thursday’s game against the Columbia College Cougars (19-4, 15-2 AMC) on a five game winning streak and holding opponents to an average of 60 points per game during that streak.
But the Eagles had no answer for Raegan Wieser. The senior had a season-high 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting and nine rebounds in the Cougars’ win of 89-63.
Coach Taylor Possail said that a lot of the team, including himself, had been sick this past week and that Wieser raising her game was crucial.
“I didn’t love our energy, our pace in the first half, but Raegan found a way to get double figures in the first half and we needed that,” Possail said. “She helped change the flow of the game.”
The Cougar’s defense posed problems for Williams Baptist (15-6, 11-5 AMC) all night long. CC forward Geena Stephens had six steals in the first half and the Cougars held the Eagles’ leading scorer, Taylor Freeman, to four points and six turnovers in the win.
“What really helped is that we took away the elbow,” Stephens said. “Collectively, we were working really hard to keep the ball out of the middle and that in turn helped us get a lot of steals.”
Stephens finished with 13 points and knocked down 5-of-6 from the free throw line.
“She’s barely scratched the surface on what she can do,” Possail said. “But tonight, we saw glimpses of what we know she’s capable of. Soon, she’s going to reach that potential. She’s got a chance to be absolutely elite both on the offensive and defensive end.”
After missing two games with an injury, senior point guard Jordan Alford came off the bench, playing 22 minutes and scoring 11 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds. Possail did not expect her to play as much as she did, but they got major production in her return.
“She’s good at seeing the whole floor,” Wieser said. “So anytime she gets her hands on the ball, it’s usually good for us whether she’s shooting it or she’s gonna find an open player.”
Before the game, Mai Nienhauser was honored for scoring 1,000 points in her career, becoming the 15th Cougar to achieve the feat. After missing Saturday’s game against Park with the flu, Nienhauser came off the bench. She only played three minutes in the first half after picking up two quick fouls. In the second half, she found her groove and finished with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting.
“It is sure nice to have a couple veterans back,” Possail said.
It wasn’t always pretty for the Cougars. The team turned the ball over 19 times and committed 25 team fouls. The Cougars also struggled from behind the arc in the first half, going 1-of-10.
In the third quarter, Grey Hayes fell down hard on a fast break layup and did not return. Coach Possail said that she would go through concussion protocol and that they would take their time in monitoring the injury.
Williams Baptist junior Tasia Bland also left the game and was stretchered off with an injury in the first quarter.
Columbia College women’s basketball returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Freed-Hardeman at home. The winner of that game will move into sole possession of second place in the conference.