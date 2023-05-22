William Woods announced the addition of a football and women's flag football team Monday.
The football team's inaugural season will be in fall 2024, while the women's flag football team will begin play in 2025.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
William Woods announced the addition of a football and women's flag football team Monday.
The football team's inaugural season will be in fall 2024, while the women's flag football team will begin play in 2025.
This will be the first time William Woods has had a football team in school history. The school stated that it is looking for head coaches for both teams.
The American Midwest Conference does not sponsor football, however William Woods confirmed its commitment to the conference.
Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.