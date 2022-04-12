The Women’s Intersport Network for Columbia (WIN) hosted its 25th annual awards luncheon Tuesday at Columbia College. It was also the 50th anniversary of the creation of Title IX, which prohibits discrimination against gender in schools and education programs.
The event recognized local female athletes and coaches at the prep and collegiate levels for their impact both inside and outside their respective sports.
In the two-plus decades of the luncheon’s history, over 600 finalists have been nominated for various awards with over 200 winning. Female Olympians such as Rebecca Soni and Natasha Kaiser-Brown have spoken at the event, along with sportscaster Holly Rowe.
“Without the hard work (from the WIN board), we would not be here celebrating 25 amazing years,” President of WIN for Columbia Deborah Marshall said.
But this year, a different type of speaker took stage. Katie Sowers — the second woman to ever hold a full-time coaching position and the first openly-gay NFL coach — spoke to the young female athletes, coaches and families.
Sowers has coached five seasons in the league, including four with the San Francisco 49ers as an offensive assistant/wide receivers coach. In 2021, she partook in the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship program with the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp.
At the conclusion of camp, Sowers joined Ottawa University to be the Director of Athletic Strategic Initiatives, which focuses on helping the state of Kansas become a hub for women in sports. She also currently coaches the women’s flag football team at the institution.
“You didn’t mention that I was also the first woman coach to lose the Super Bowl,” Sowers joked to Marshall when opening her speech, referencing the 49ers 31-20 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.
Sowers structured her 25-minute speech around five main pillars of advice:
1. Learn to recognize and confront stereotypes in society.
2. A good attitude is key.
3. Don’t be afraid of making your own path.
4. “Hatred will not hear ignorance.”
5. Believe in yourself and what you can accomplish.
As a reference, she used her personal experiences to shed light on all her points. From being told as a child that women can’t play football to being informed she couldn’t coach college basketball because of her sexual orientation, Sowers used these words of advice to pave her own way.
And to ultimately make history.
“The great Bill Walsh once said, ‘The three most important words you can say to someone is that I believe in you,’” Sowers said. “So the importance of believing in yourself and those around you is going to change your future and the future of others around you.
“So the most important thing for you young ladies to know is to gain that confidence in yourself,” Sowers continued. “And I think the ‘I believe in you’ statement can truly change someone’s life.”
Award announcements
After Sowers spoke, the awards section of the program took place. Here were the recipients:
Female Coach of the Year: Larissa Anderson — Missouri softball coach.
Collegiate Sportswoman of the Year: Lexi Dickerson — Columbia College softball player.
High School Sportswoman of the Year: Abby Hay — Rock Bridge baseball and softball player.
Youth Athlete of the Year: Addie Eatherton — Blue Thunder Track Club.
Gladys Stankowski Sportswoman of the Year: Kristin Walls — marathon runner and owner of Sunlight Family Yoga.
Mentor of the Year: Gwen Wilson — Heart of Missouri Girls on the Run.
Inspiration Award: Kyra Reeves — Missouri soccer player.
Kent Heitholt Memorial Award: Taylor Bartlett — Tolton softball coach.
WINner’s Choice Award: Rock Bridge girls dance team.