After five years, 123 wins, 25 all-conference players, nine All-Americans and 61 academic all-conference players, Columbia College women’s basketball coach Taylor Possail decided to step away from coaching to focus on raising his family.
Possail oversaw one of the most successful stretches in Columbia history, and the decision wasn’t an easy one.
“The City of Columbia, Columbia College, the people in the communities, I can never thank them enough, man,” Possail said. “It was a difficult decision because of everything we’ve done, all the work we’ve put in to get the program to where I think it’s a pretty good spot. But at the end of the day, I’ve got two little ones at home, and they need dad right now, and that became priority No. 1.”
Though his time in Columbia has come to an end, it’s been an experience that’s meant the world to Possail, and Columbia has been a place that surprised and changed him.
When Possail was hired as an assistant at Columbia to coach Jessica Keller, he was just three years removed from college and had two years of head coaching experience at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School in Janesville, Minnesota, and had no idea what was in store in Columbia.
“They opened their arms for me. I was just a young coach, just trying to get my start, and I moved here without ever seeing the city or ever seeing the school,” Possail said. “In my brain, I was coming down here for two years, and then I was getting a new job somewhere else, and I was gonna do the life of a coach, but here we are eight years later because this has become a home to us.”
Despite all the accolades and accomplishments for Possail, whether it be the .799 career win percentage, the school’s first-ever No. 1 ranking that he called one of his favorite memories or the numerous all-conference and All-American players that have come through the program, Possail said the relationships with his players will be what he cherishes the most.
“When I started in coaching, I thought winning is the most important thing. Winning is the fun part, but it’s far from the most important thing,” Possail said. “You start to realize the relationships that you have with the kids and their families and how important their futures are and what your role is in developing them; that’s what’s most important. Nothing is possible unless you have great relationships with your players, and that to me is what I’m most proud of.”
Among the relationships he’s made, one that sticks out to him is his relationship with three-time All-American Jordan Alford.
Alford, whom Possail also credited with potentially being the best player he’s ever coached, has gone into coaching as a graduate assistant at Southern Illinois since her days in Columbia, and she credits Possail for influencing her performance as a player and her style as a coach.
“He helped make me a better player and person playerwise,” Alford said. “He helped my knowledge of the game, the different things that I didn’t think of and I was always asking him questions. Whenever I got to Southern Illinois, it’s been fun getting to use the stuff from my playing days and from what I’ve learned from him and transferring that over to now and then also growing my knowledge on top of that.”
On top of Possail being an influence on her playing and coaching careers, Alford echoed his view on their relationship, saying that the bond they share is a special one.
“I talk to him one or two times a week. He’s someone that’s helped me so much with where I’m at now and with where I’m going that it would just be bizarre if I didn’t have him in my life,” Alford said. “I don’t know if I could have had a better coach for my personality because I’ve got a very big personality and it takes someone who can bounce off of that, and his big personality also helps with that.”
As far as his on-court success, Possail opened up on his keys to building and maintaining Columbia’s high level of play. Possail believes it’s harder to maintain success than it is to simply win and getting complacent is unacceptable.
“When I talk to other young coaches, I tell them that maintaining is the hardest part. Winning is easy. Maintaining is hard,” Possail said. “Ultimately, it comes down to identifying the right kids. We have to make sure that you are finding the right players who are committed to being proud to put on that Columbia jersey and proud to be highly academic. And I think that that was really the biggest thing for us, is that I knew I had to be a stabilizing force.”
Possail applied that philosophy to his relentless approach to recruiting. While many may find it much more difficult to recruit at the NAIA level, Possail was undeterred by the challenge and found a strategy that was successful for Columbia.
“The roster we’ve built and we’ve been successful with, it’s littered with Missouri kids,” Possail said. “I made it very clear to them this was my goal. This is what I’m going to do. I’m going to keep great players home. And I know a lot of people bought into that vision.”
With everything that he’s accomplished, Possail believes the foundation is in place for Columbia to be a truly great program in the coming years. Columbia College athletic director and longtime friend of Possail, James Arnold, has already been chosen to lead the program beginning next season, and Possail believes he’s a perfect replacement.
“I’m really thrilled that Coach Arnold has taken over for me. I think the world of him,” Possail said. “He knows what it takes. He’s been a successful college coach. He does things differently than I do, but there are different ways to succeed, and he’s going to do a fantastic job, and I’m excited to continue to be a major supporter and amazing fan and watch from afar.”
Though his time as coach for Columbia is over, Possail doesn’t know what the future holds for him. While he wants to take time to be a dad for now, he won’t rule out anything for his future, even a return to coaching. Alford says she certainly expects a return for Possail sometime in the future.
“Honestly, down the road, I think he’ll definitely come back into it,” Alford said. “We joke about it all the time. Him coming back and him and I maybe coming together one day and coaching on a team, but I think he’s got his priorities right where he wants them right now.”
Possail echoed that sentiment. But he is fully confident that he could jump right back into coaching and that no one should be surprised if he makes a return.
“I didn’t know what my future held eight years ago, and my maturity over the last eight years is why I feel I could do this again. That’s why I feel comfortable and confident taking my family and getting us back to a place surrounded by family,” Possail said. “It’s probably going to be a little bit where I won’t be coaching for a while, but never say never, I suppose. I’ve got some tricks up my sleeve.”