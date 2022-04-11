Expectations for Missouri were going to be high no matter what coming into its annual home event. The Tigers come off a playoff loss at the Hootie at Bulls Bay in late March and are defending team champions of the MU Tiger Invitational.
Those expectations were met on Monday when all five team scorers proceeded to shoot under par for the day en route to a dominant 32-under 544 at The Club at Old Hawthorne. Missouri is running away with the team even with 18 holes to play. The Tigers’ nearest competitor, Wichita State, trails by 16 strokes.
Jack Parker, a product of Tolton in Columbia, proved his familiarity with Missouri’s home course by shooting 10-under 134 over his two rounds on Monday, following a morning 6-under 66 with an afternoon 68.
Parker successfully played all 36 holes on the day without making a single bogey and compiled 10 birdies. Parker will go into Tuesday with a one-shot lead and a chance to pick up his second individual win of his collegiate career.
A group of three players are in the chasing pack one stroke behind Parker. Lane Wallace (Oral Roberts), Shawn DeWeese (Bellarmine) and Brock Polhill (Wichita State) are all 9 under.
One stroke behind them lurks another Tiger.
After putting together two top 20 individual finishes in March, Jack Lundin showed up to The Club at Old Hawthorne Monday and continued his strong play for the Tigers.
The back nine at Old Hawthorne was Lundin’s friend throughout both rounds, as the South Dakota product fired five birdies over his final nine holes in the opening round and followed suit with an eagle and two more birdies over his final nine in the second round. He posted rounds of 67 and 69 to sit 8 under.
Charlie Crockett came into the day in the best form for Missouri after finishing in the top five of the Hootie at Bulls Bay in South Carolina. Crockett showed up in a big way for the Tigers on Monday, combining for fifteen birdies between his two rounds, good for the most individually on the day and ending the day with a share of sixth at 7 under. .
Tied with Crockett, and just two weeks after firing a career low 67 at The Hootie, Yu-Ta Tsai added another round to his career mark after shooting 67 again in the second-round Monday. Tsai compiled four birdies on the back nine on his way to shooting 7-under overall.
Tommy Boone continued his strong individual play with his second consecutive event of back-to-back rounds under-par. The senior left-hander posted a pair of 71s for 2-under overall.
Dawson Meek, Michael Terblanche, and Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson all got the chance to compete for the team as individuals. Meek fired a pair of 71s, while Terblanche and Sigurbrandsson shot the only two Missouri scores not under par for the day. Terblanche finished even par and Sigurbrandsson shot 6 over.
Play will continue on Tuesday with final-round coverage and Missouri looking to close in on its fourth team win of the season.