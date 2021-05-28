Missouri men's basketball Director of Athletic Performance Nicodemus Christopher is leaving the program to start his own company, MU athletics announced via a release on Friday.
Christopher served in the position for the past four seasons. This will end a partnership with coach Cuonzo Martin that has spanned 10 years dating back to Martin's time at Tennessee.
The company Christopher is starting will be based out of Denver and will focus on strength and conditioning work with high-profile athletes.
"As my vision becomes clearer, I realize that I am at a pivotal moment in my life," Christopher said in the release. "Though the vehicle has changed, my destination remains the same. I am committed to pouring into the lives of others."
With summer training beginning in early June, Martin said in the release that a search for candidates to fill the position has already begun.