You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO GALLERY: Football fans celebrate without a tailgate

  • 1 min to read

MU has prohibited tailgating in the parking lots around Memorial Stadium before football games. But, from porches and parking lots to bars and even the stadium itself, passionate fans in Columbia still found ways to gather and celebrate their team's home opener.

Jenefer Joby, Ashlei Layer and Aileen Puscian, sophomore MU students, sit on the porch and talk

From left, MU students Jenefer Joby, Ashlei Layer and Aileen Puscian sit on a porch and talk Saturday in Columbia. Joby described their setup as giving off a “dad vibe.” She was surprised that MU was hosting football games during a pandemic, but Puscian said that games were essential to support the school’s financial needs.

Jenefer Joby, Ashlei Layer and Aileen Puscian, sophomore MU students, sit on the porch and talk
Mark Abernathy takes a break from barbecuing sausages for his friends and son at a gameday celebration

Mark Abernathy takes a break from barbecuing sausages for his friends and son at a gameday celebration on Saturday in Columbia. Abernathy, an MU alum, bought his tickets for the game from the Alumni Association at a price higher than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he is hopeful that the Tigers will win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
MU alumni gather before the football game against Alabama

MU alumni gather before the football game against Alabama on Saturday in the Memorial Stadium parking lot. Only season ticket holders, MU students and visiting fans were allowed to attend the game.
A plane flyover marks the start of the MU football game

A plane flyover marks the start of the MU football game Saturday in Columbia. The Tigers’ pregame celebrations started with the National Anthem and the Missouri Waltz.
Ryan East attempts to watch the MU football game

Ryan East attempts to watch the MU football game on Saturday across the street from Memorial Stadium. "I didn't go to school at Mizzou, but I've lived in Columbia for about a year," East said. "I was out bike riding, and I forgot there was a game today. I thought I would sit here and watch the fireworks."
Ariana Santilli and her roommate Maddi Carson pose for a photo on the way to Campus Bar & Grill

Ariana Santilli, left, and her roommate Maddi Carson pose for a photo on the way to Campus Bar & Grill on Saturday in downtown Columbia. "It's different," Santilli said. "I do prefer the old ways of tailgating, being outside with all your friends under a tent. It was definitely more stimulating. But I still think it's fun because it's more about who you're with."
Jerald "Thumper" Chaffin speaks to other MU football fans

Jerald "Thumper" Chaffin speaks to other MU football fans on Saturday in the Memorial Stadium parking lot. Chaffin started coming to the games his freshman year of college. "I haven't missed a home game since 1963," Chaffin said. "I got recognized by the Missouri Hall of Fame."
Fans line up to enter Memorial Stadium

Fans line up to enter Memorial Stadium on Saturday. A maximum of 25% of the typical crowd capacity, or 11,700 people, was allowed to attend the game.
A sign that reads "NO TAILGATING" stands outside the Kappa Alpha fraternity house

A sign that reads "NO TAILGATING" stands outside the Kappa Alpha fraternity house on Saturday in Columbia.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you