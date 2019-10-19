PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers remain predictably unpredictable

Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan raises the ball in the end zone after a long run that put Vanderbilt in good field position as the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville. There was no touchdown on the play, Hasan was two yards short.
Missouri wide receiver Jonathon Johnson reaches up to catch a pass while two Vanderbilt defenders close in as the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday in Nashville.
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant has a pass attempt swatted down by Vanderbilt linebacker Elijah McAllister behind the line of scrimmage as the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday in Nashville.
Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn runs after catching a screen pass as Vanderbilt takes on the University of Missouri Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville. The pass went 61 yards for a touchdown.
Trystan Colon-Castillo hoists Larry Rountree III after Rountree rushed for a touchdown following an interception from the Missouri defense as the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville.
Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr., right, looks to the field while being consulted by tight end coach A.J. Ofodile as Missouri trails 21-14 in the fourth quarter in their matchup with Vanderbilt Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville.
Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn breaks the tackle of Missouri defensive back DeMarkus Acy in the fourth quarter as the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville.
Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan celebrates a victory with the Vanderbilt crowd Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville. Hasan was taken out in the third quarter after sustaining a hit that turned into a targeting penalty from Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie.
The no. 22 ranked Missouri Tigers went into Nashville, Tenn., to face in-conference SEC opponent Vanderbilt on Saturday, October 19, 2019. After cruising to victories in their past few matchups, the Tigers struggled to find control against to commodores. The Commodores forced loads of pressure on Kelly Bryant, leading to only 13 completions on his 26 attempts for the night, as well as one interception. Bryant was held to 140 passing yards on the day.
The Tigers only had seven points at the half, their lowest this season. The Commodore defense stuffed Missouri halfback Larry Rountree III, who averaged less than 3 yards per carry on 12 attempts. Bryant was the leading rusher for the Tigers with 72 yards. The defense continued their turnover streak, this week with an interception from linebacker Cameron Wilkins, who replaced Cale Garrett after he was injured last week.
In the second half, points were equally as difficult to come by - only one touchdown was scored, a short run from Rountree following the Wilkins interception. After this week's upset, the Tigers will prepare for another SEC matchup with the University of Kentucky next week in Lexington, Kentucky.
