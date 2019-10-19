You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers remain predictably unpredictable

The no. 22 ranked Missouri Tigers went into Nashville, Tenn., to face in-conference SEC opponent Vanderbilt on Saturday, October 19, 2019. After cruising to victories in their past few matchups, the Tigers struggled to find control against to commodores. The Commodores forced loads of pressure on Kelly Bryant, leading to only 13 completions on his 26 attempts for the night, as well as one interception. Bryant was held to 140 passing yards on the day.

The Tigers only had seven points at the half, their lowest this season. The Commodore defense stuffed Missouri halfback Larry Rountree III, who averaged less than 3 yards per carry on 12 attempts. Bryant was the leading rusher for the Tigers with 72 yards. The defense continued their turnover streak, this week with an interception from linebacker Cameron Wilkins, who replaced Cale Garrett after he was injured last week.

In the second half, points were equally as difficult to come by - only one touchdown was scored, a short run from Rountree following the Wilkins interception. After this week's upset, the Tigers will prepare for another SEC matchup with the University of Kentucky next week in Lexington, Kentucky.

Vanderbilt Navy ROTC carry the anchor onto the field

Members of the Vanderbilt Navy ROTC carry the anchor onto the field before the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville.
Tyler Badie runs through drills

Missouri running back Tyler Badie, right, runs through drills before the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville.
Missouri wide receiver Jonathon Johnson reaches up to catch a pass

Missouri wide receiver Jonathon Johnson reaches up to catch a pass while two Vanderbilt defenders close in as the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday in Nashville.
Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan hands the ball

Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan hands the ball to the running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday in Nashville.
Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney runs after the catch

Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney runs after the catch to avoid Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe as the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday in Nashville.
Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan raises the ball in the end zone

Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan raises the ball in the end zone after a long run that put Vanderbilt in good field position as the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville. There was no touchdown on the play, Hasan was two yards short.
Members of the Vanderbilt ROTC hold a member up

Members of the Vanderbilt ROTC hold a member up while she does pushups when Vanderbilt scores as the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday in Nashville.
Missouri wide receiver Jonathan Nance is tackled

Missouri wide receiver Jonathan Nance is tackled by Vanderbilt's Tae Daley after making a catch as the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday in Nashville.
Trystan Colon-Castillo hoists Larry Rountree III after Rountree rushed for a touchdown

Trystan Colon-Castillo hoists Larry Rountree III after Rountree rushed for a touchdown following an interception from the Missouri defense as the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville.
Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn runs after catching a screen pass

Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn runs after catching a screen pass as Vanderbilt takes on the University of Missouri Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville. The pass went 61 yards for a touchdown.
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant has a pass attempt swatted down

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant has a pass attempt swatted down by Vanderbilt linebacker Elijah McAllister behind the line of scrimmage as the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday in Nashville.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn breaks the tackle

Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn breaks the tackle of Missouri defensive back DeMarkus Acy in the fourth quarter as the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville.
Daniel Parker Jr. looks to the field

Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr., right, looks to the field while being consulted by tight end coach A.J. Ofodile as Missouri trails 21-14 in the fourth quarter in their matchup with Vanderbilt Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville.
Kelly Bryant gets taken down

Kelly Bryant gets taken down by Vanderbilt linebacker Andre Mintze during the fourth quarter as the University of Missouri takes on Vanderbilt Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville.
Mo Hasan celebrates a victory

Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan celebrates a victory with the Vanderbilt crowd Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville. Hasan was taken out in the third quarter after sustaining a hit that turned into a targeting penalty from Missouri safety Tyree Gillespie.

Edited by Qinghui Kong and David Kunz

