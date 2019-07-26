A greater risk: Women and ACL injuries

The pop reminded her of a knuckle cracking — but louder.
She heard it right after she jumped to snag a lob pass out of the air from her Rock Bridge teammate and landed on another teammate’s foot during a practice in February 2018. She fell to the ground immediately.
Kate Linnemeyer couldn’t move her leg, and she didn’t know what to make of the noise that came from her knee.
Bruins head coach Jill Nagel walked over and helped her stand. Pain seared through Kate’s leg. At the time, she thought it was a sprain or a bad bruise. The three-letter acronym — the one every athlete dreads — didn’t cross her mind until she saw the doctor two days later.
“I was trying not to cry in front of the person who told me I tore my ACL, but I could not hold it in,” Linnemeyer said. “I was so sad. I wasn’t going to be able to play school basketball for the rest of the year.”
Startling numbers
According to studies over the past three decades, women are somewhere between two and 10 times more likely to suffer the injury than their male counterparts.
The reasons for that disproportionate ratio are multifaceted, said Dr. Richard Ma, an orthopedic surgeon and researcher at the Missouri Orthopedic Institute (MOI). Female hormones, such as estrogen, can predispose women to ligament stretching that increases the strain on their ACLs. Biological differences such as a wider pelvis or weaker hamstring muscles can put more stress on the ACL. Even the biomechanics of how female athletes stop, jump and cut can make them more prone to injury. In 2018, 67 percent of the patients under the age of 25 who had an ACL surgery at MOI were women.
At the same time, participation in youth and high school sports has grown dramatically for female athletes over the past three decades. In the last 15 years alone, soccer, volleyball and lacrosse — three of the most common sports in which women suffer knee injuries — have added a combined 200,000 high school participants across the country. Basketball participation among girls has been on the decline at the high school level, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations, but there were still more than 410,000 girls participating during the 2017-18 school year.
As more girls get involved in sports at increasingly younger ages, Ma said, the number of ACL tears are bound to go up if proper preventative measures aren’t in place. A study done by researchers at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill found that ACL tears among female athletes between the ages of 13 and 17 jumped from 169 per 100,000 people in 2002 to 269.7 in 2014 — a growth of nearly 60 percent. During that same time frame, the number of girls participating in high school sports rose from just over 2.8 million per year to more than 3.2 million.
At Rock Bridge, Nagel has implemented different exercises during summer workouts and each day before practices, including teaching proper jumping technique. She tries to avoid talking about the possibility of ACL tears too much with her athletes. She doesn’t want to add to the apprehension many girls have, especially those playing soccer and basketball.
“I don’t want them thinking during the game, ‘Oh, am I landing right?’” Nagel said. “You want to do it enough to where you are training your brain so your body naturally does it so that you’re not thinking.”
Part of that training happens in strength and conditioning sessions. The training of the brain can be as simple as standing on a bench-press bench, jumping off and landing properly. A proper landing means feet shoulder-width apart, knees not in front of the toes and not pointing in toward each other. Sometimes they watch themselves land in a mirror.
Regular training in high school often isn’t enough, though, Ma said. In a perfect world, female athletes would begin a training regimen like this at a much younger age. John Klimkiewicz, an orthopedic surgeon, told the Washington Post in May that athletes should start ACL prevention exercises at age six.
The earlier athletes can be introduced to a training regimen that includes preventative measures for ACL tears, the better. Building up muscular strength and proper biomechanics, Ma said, can take years. Most athletes he works with are doing prevention programs once they’ve reached high school; some are only introduced to them after they’ve already injured their knee, in hopes of preventing a second tear.
“If you learn bad mechanics that are reinforced beginning at a young age, just like any habit that you have, it gets harder and harder to break,” Ma said.
Still, there is only so much that can be done to prevent ACL tears. There is no fail-safe deterrent.
“We’re trying to do as much as we can, but it just happens,” said Nagel, who has coached basketball at the high school and college levels for 20 years. “Sometimes you can have the most innocent looking things, and it can end up being an ACL.”
Risks after the tear
The effects of ACL injuries are well-known to those who play and follow sports. Most athletes won’t be fully cleared to play again for at least a year, and some doctors, Ma said, believe the recovery period should be 18-24 months before a return to action. The brevity of high school sports careers accelerates that timeline, and Ma said he has to remind parents and athletes that jumping back into athletics before the ligament is fully healed can contribute to another injury.
Within the first year after a surgery, athletes are actually more likely to injure their non-surgically-repaired knee than they are the one that’s already been worked on, according to Ma. A study in the American Journal of Sports Medicine found that athletes under the age of 25 who return to their sport have a 23 percent chance of re-tearing the same or opposite ACL — equating to a risk of an ACL injury that is 30 to 40 times greater compared with uninjured athletes.
The lasting impacts go beyond just re-injury, though. A 2010 study done by Norwegian physical therapy researcher Britt Elin Oiestad found that 74 percent of the ACL surgery patients she followed had developed arthritis that could be seen on X-rays 10 to 15 years after their surgery.
“It’s scary,” Oiestad told the New York Times.
There’s no definitive reason as to why the surgically repaired knees are more prone to arthritis, but Ma again said there are multiple factors at play. The reconstructed ligament likely isn’t as strong as the original was, and the structure that it is trying to replicate is complex. When the ligament initially tears, there is also likely to be damage to the cartilage and bones surrounding the ACL.
“When you’re dealing with kids in their teens, you know, in 20-30 years they’re my age,” Ma said. “Arthritis is a big problem to have.”
The cost of rehab
Kate’s ACL tear threw a wrench into the Linnemeyers’ lives. Both Kara and her husband rearranged their work schedules following Kate’s surgery. Her grandparents, who live in Columbia, often pitched in to assist with her recovery, and she began seeing a physical therapist two to three times per week almost immediately after the surgery. Kara says she’s thankful the family has good health insurance, but after a handful of months, the insurance company stopped paying for Kate’s rehabilitation, and the Linnemeyers began paying out-of-pocket.
“We got to a point where [the physical therapist] was like, ‘You don’t have to come anymore. I know you are paying out of pocket,”’ Kara said.
Kate began visiting Rock Bridge’s athletic trainer, Phil Threatt, and six months after the injury, she was going through preseason practices with her teammates. By November, she was back playing in games again, though she admits there was a little hesitation.
“After I got cleared, I tried not to get myself into any situations where I could get hurt again,” she says. “I didn’t dive for loose balls. I just tried to hit outside shots. I tried not to drive too much.”
But the voice in the back of her head eventually became quieter, and Kate now says she feels as good or better than she did before the injury. That doesn’t mean the fear has completely gone away, and she says it is silly not to worry about it. “I don’t think, ‘Oh I could tear my ACL right now.’ But I know that it could happen again as easy as it happened the first time.”
Kara Linnemeyer says she feels lucky considering the outcomes she’s heard about from other parents and family members. She had no idea of the prevalence of these injuries, but once Kate tore her ACL, she was shocked by the number of people she knew who had siblings or friends or relatives who had been injured, too. She’s well aware of the statistics now, and with Kate back playing for Rock Bridge this past season, her parental protective instincts have risen precipitously when her daughter dives on the floor or jumps for a rebound.
“I am hyper-aware of the way she lands when she jumps or if she goes for a loose ball or if she dives,” Kara Linnemeyer said. “I probably have gasped out loud at least one time a game because I am afraid that she is not going to get up. It just changed my whole view. Maybe that will get better over time, but right now it has changed my perspective quite a bit.”