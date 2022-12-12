A Season from the Sidelines

Battle varsity assistant coach Jared Fenstermacher hugs senior Justin Goolsby after Battle’s 45-14 loss to Helias Catholic on Nov. 4 at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Goolsby has three offers to play football in college. The offers are from from William Jewell College, Lincoln University and University of Culver Stockton.
Senior wide receiver Tauz’ Gurley reflects on the 50 yard line after Francis Howell defeated Fort Osage in the MSHSAA Class 5 football championship game Dec. 2 at Memorial Stadium. Gurley had 20 catches for 329 yards and four touchdowns for the Vikings coming into the championship game.
From left to right, Boonville freshmen Levi Studley, Grayson Esser and Jailyn Patel wore Halloween costumes in the student section on Oct. 28 at Gene Reagan Field in Boonville. The student section wore an array of costumes from Mario to Pitbull the popstar.
California High School senior quarterback Martin Kilmer (5) lobs a pass on Sept. 9 at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. The pass was caught for a touchdown, giving the Pintos their first points of the game.
Grover Ream flips a burger before the Class 6 District 2 first round game between Rock Bridge and Hickman on Oct. 28 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Ream and his son, Eli, a sophomore at Rock Bridge, made hamburgers and hot dogs to sell at the concessions stand.
Rock Bridge senior Cordelia Weber leans her sousaphone over her father, Joe Weber's, face on Oct. 14 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. After high school, Weber wants to go to school to be a lawyer.
Helias junior linebacker Logan Montoya sits on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of a game against Hickman on Sept. 2 at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Defensive line coach Kevin Bryant credited all of the players on the Helias defense for their efforts during the game.
A MSHSAA referee pulls down a door while an officer stands outside on Oct. 14 at North Callaway High School in Kingdom City. Some flags thrown by the crew were met with boos and negative comments from the Bowling Green crowd, leading to law enforcement escorting the referees off the field at halftime.
Augie Thall, 2, steals the mallets from a Centralia marching band student on Sept. 23 in Centralia. Thall watched the band perform its halftime show after being chased by his mom to return the mallets.
LEFT: Senior Tyara Butler dances with the Bruin Bear before the start of the game on Sept. 16 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge won 35-28 in overtime against Capital City.
RIGHT: Rock Bridge High School junior Morgan Quintana takes a break to cool off with a bag of ice ahead of a football game against Capital City High School on Sept. 16 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. This is Quintana’s first year performing as the school’s mascot.
Left photo by Michelle Gutierrez, Right photo by Ethan Weston
From left to right senior Sunday Crane, junior Kate Hamilton and senior Tyara Butler lift senior Brooklyn Woodruff on Sept. 16 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge students showed up in neon colors for the theme of the game.
Hickman senior Jacob Trachsel reacts to dropping a pass defended by Battle Senior Damere Logan in the end zone on Sept. 16 at Robert M. LeMone Field in Columbia. Hickman struggled offensively throughout most of the game against Battle.
Trumpet player Max Meystrik performs with the Moberly High School Marching Band on Oct. 14 at Moberly High School in Moberly. Meystrik performed a trumpet solo during the halftime performance which featured songs from West Side Story.
Hickman junior Rodney McNeil runs away from Rock Bridge sophomore Drevyn Seamon after coming down with an interception in the first quarter on Oct. 14 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Hickman fell to a record of 1-7 following the loss to Rock Bridge.
Following a back-and-forth battle with the Lamar Tigers, the Blair Oaks Falcons were awarded the 2022 MSHSAA Class 2 Championship trophy, adding to their crowded collection and expanding on the school’s legacy.
Every Friday night this fall featured one thing: High School Football. The season started with high hopes for every team, and every week featured hard fought battles and the magic of the gridiron. Teams from schools across the state played through a long and grueling season, and while for some the season ended in a loss, a select few achieved the dream of winning a state championship.
Our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Photos by Anastasia Busby, Megan Sundberg, Michelle Gutierrez, Ethan Weston, Cal Tobias, Owen Ziliak, Marion Bordier, Lucy Valeski, Nevin Dubinski, Cara Penquite, Austin Williams, Anna Griffin, Alex Daggett, Clayton Steward, Cora Mitchell, Kelsey Rightnower, Lily Dozier, MaKayla Hart and Lauren Spakowski.
Produced by Peter Kamp, Elizabeth Underwood, Lucas Owens and Margo Wagner.