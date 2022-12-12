 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
12.11.2022

A Season from the Sidelines

A Season from the Sidelines

Every Friday night this fall featured one thing: High School Football. The season started with high hopes for every team, and every week featured hard fought battles and the magic of the gridiron. Teams from schools across the state played through a long and grueling season, and while for some the season ended in a loss, a select few achieved the dream of winning a state championship.

Our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Rock Bridge senior Cordelia Weber leans her sousaphone over her father, Joe Weber's, face

Rock Bridge senior Cordelia Weber leans her sousaphone over her father, Joe Weber's, face on Oct. 14 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. After high school, Weber wants to go to school to be a lawyer.
Sophomore Lily Colwell paints Elijah Hill’s face

Centralia sophomore Lily Colwell paints Elijah Hill’s face before the Panthers’ game against Monroe City on Sept. 23 in Centralia. Hill played in the marching band at halftime.
Senior Tyara Butler dances with the Bruin Bear

LEFT: Senior Tyara Butler dances with the Bruin Bear before the start of the game on Sept. 16 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge won 35-28 in overtime against Capital City.

RIGHT: Rock Bridge High School junior Morgan Quintana takes a break to cool off with a bag of ice ahead of a football game against Capital City High School on Sept. 16 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. This is Quintana’s first year performing as the school’s mascot.
Pleasant Hill players leave the field for the locker room

Pleasant Hill players leave the field for the locker room before their game against Boonville on Aug. 26 at Gene Reagan Stadium in Boonville. The Roosters would go on to win the game.
Grover Ream flips a burger before the Class 6 District 2 first round game

Grover Ream flips a burger before the Class 6 District 2 first round game between Rock Bridge and Hickman on Oct. 28 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Ream and his son, Eli, a sophomore at Rock Bridge, made hamburgers and hot dogs to sell at the concessions stand.
Centralia running back Jack Romine looks from the ground

Centralia running back Jack Romine looks from the ground on Sept. 23 at Centralia High School in Centralia. 
The Battle High School student section boos Hickman High School

The Battle High School student section boos Hickman High School on Sept. 16 at Hickman High School in Columbia. The Spartans brought out toy babies, bottles and bibs as a jab at their competition.
Martin Kilmer lobs a pass

California High School senior quarterback Martin Kilmer (5) lobs a pass on Sept. 9 at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. The pass was caught for a touchdown, giving the Pintos their first points of the game.
Rock Bridge High School junior Jack Quilty plays the trombone

Rock Bridge High School junior Jack Quilty plays the trombone during a football game between Rock Bridge High School and Capital City High School on Sept. 16 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.
Jacob Jackson, left, catches a football

Sophomores Jacob Jackson, left, catches a football as Garrett McIntosh watches on Oct. 28 at Fr. Tolton High School in Columbia. Fr. Tolton lost the game with a final score of 35-25.
From left to right, Boonville freshmen Levi Studley, Grayson Esser

From left to right, Boonville freshmen Levi Studley, Grayson Esser and Jailyn Patel wore Halloween costumes in the student section on Oct. 28 at Gene Reagan Field in Boonville. The student section wore an array of costumes from Mario to Pitbull the popstar.
Trumpet player Max Meystrik performs with the Moberly High School

Trumpet player Max Meystrik performs with the Moberly High School Marching Band on Oct. 14 at Moberly High School in Moberly. Meystrik performed a trumpet solo during the halftime performance which featured songs from West Side Story. 
A MSHAA referee pulls down a door while an officer stands outside

A MSHSAA referee pulls down a door while an officer stands outside on Oct. 14 at North Callaway High School in Kingdom City. Some flags thrown by the crew were met with boos and negative comments from the Bowling Green crowd, leading to law enforcement escorting the referees off the field at halftime.
Jefferson City Ethan Garnett attempts to sack

Jefferson City's Ethan Garnett attempts to sack quarterback Hayden Caroll on Sept. 23 at Atkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
Freshmen Kaden Benne, left, and Wyler Broeker hold hands

Freshmen Kaden Benne, left, and Wyler Broeker hold hands prior to their game against Centrailia High School at Hawthorne Heights Stadium on Aug. 26 in Mexico, Missouri.
Hickman junior Rodney McNeil runs away

Hickman junior Rodney McNeil runs away from Rock Bridge sophomore Drevyn Seamon after coming down with an interception in the first quarter on Oct. 14 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Hickman fell to a record of 1-7 following the loss to Rock Bridge.
Battle sophomore Gabe Truss stretches out teammate Bryce Drew

Battle sophomore Gabe Truss stretches out teammate Bryce Drew at halftime on Sept. 30 at Muriel Stadium in Columbia. 
Helias junior linebacker Logan Montoya sits on the sidelines

Helias junior linebacker Logan Montoya sits on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of a game against Hickman on Sept. 2 at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Defensive line coach Kevin Bryant credited all of the players on the Helias defense for their efforts during the game.
Jacob Trachsel reacts to dropping a pass

Hickman senior Jacob Trachsel reacts to dropping a pass defended by Battle Senior Damere Logan in the end zone on Sept. 16 at Robert M. LeMone Field in Columbia. Hickman struggled offensively throughout most of the game against Battle.
Battle varsity assistant coach Jared Fenstermacher hugs senior Justin Goolsby

Battle varsity assistant coach Jared Fenstermacher hugs senior Justin Goolsby after Battle’s 45-14 loss to Helias Catholic on Nov. 4 at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Goolsby has three offers to play football in college. The offers are from from William Jewell College, Lincoln University and University of Culver Stockton.
Charile Ad crawls under a truck

Charile Ad crawls under a truck while playing hide-and-seek during a football game between Rock Bridge High school and Capital City High School on Sept. 16 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.
Cheerleaders lift up a team member for a stunt

From left to right senior Sunday Crane, junior Kate Hamilton and senior Tyara Butler lift senior Brooklyn Woodruff on Sept. 16 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge students showed up in neon colors for the theme of the game.
Augie Thall, 2, steals the mallets from a Centralia High School marching band student

Augie Thall, 2, steals the mallets from a Centralia marching band student on Sept. 23 in Centralia. Thall watched the band perform its halftime show after being chased by his mom to return the mallets.
A football flies over the field

A football flies over the field on Sept. 9 at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.
St. Marys senior Jamal Roberts kisses the MSHSAA Class 4 Championship trophy

St. Marys senior Jamal Roberts kisses the MSHSAA Class 4 Championship trophy on Dec. 2 at Faurot Field in Columbia.
Sophomore Cardinal Ritter quarterback Carson Boyd (2) embraces a coach

Sophomore Cardinal Ritter quarterback Carson Boyd (2) embraces a coach after winning the Class 3 championship at Memorial Stadium on Dec. 3 in Columbia. Cardinal Ritter defeated Reeds Spring 46-7.
Hickman junior Simon Hammer listens to his coaches speak

Hickman junior Simon Hammer (center) listens to his coaches speak after the game on Sept. 9 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Capital City defeated Hickman 35-26.
Senior cheerleader Julia Gregory is comforted by a teammate

Senior cheerleader Julia Gregory is comforted by a teammate after their senior walk on Sept. 30 at Robert M. LeMone Stadium in Columbia. 
Senior wide receiver Tauz’ Gurley reflects on the 50 yard line

Senior wide receiver Tauz’ Gurley reflects on the 50 yard line after Francis Howell defeated Fort Osage in the MSHSAA Class 5 football championship game Dec. 2 at Memorial Stadium. Gurley had 20 catches for 329 yards and four touchdowns for the Vikings coming into the championship game.
The Blair Oaks Falcons were awarded the 2022 MSHSAA Class 2 Championship trophy

Following a back-and-forth battle with the Lamar Tigers, the Blair Oaks Falcons were awarded the 2022 MSHSAA Class 2 Championship trophy, adding to their crowded collection and expanding on the school’s legacy.

Photos by Anastasia Busby, Megan Sundberg, Michelle Gutierrez, Ethan Weston, Cal Tobias, Owen Ziliak, Marion Bordier, Lucy Valeski, Nevin Dubinski, Cara Penquite, Austin Williams, Anna Griffin, Alex Daggett, Clayton Steward, Cora Mitchell, Kelsey Rightnower, Lily Dozier, MaKayla Hart and Lauren Spakowski.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Photo Editor | Studying Photojournalism and Documentary | Reach me at laomfz@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Photojournalism Masters student. Current photo editor and occasional photographer for the Missourian. Reach me at eludn5@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720

Recommended for you