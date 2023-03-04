The MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 semifinal between No. 2-seeded Hickman and third-seeded Battle on Friday night was close until the end of the third quarter.
The Spartans turned a tie game into an 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and cruised to a 69-45 victory on the Kewpies’ home court.
“I thought we were smart, especially the second half of the game. I thought we played really sound,” Battle coach Ben Pallardy said.
Battle (20-8) will play another intracity rival for the district championship at 6 p.m. Monday at Hickman. Top-seeded Rock Bridge (21-6) defeated No. 4 Grain Valley 58-36 in Friday’s other semifinal.
The Spartans beat the Bruins 52-49 in the teams’ lone regular-season matchup Feb. 9 at Battle.
Hickman (18-9) — which beat the Spartans 64-61 on their home court two weeks previous — couldn’t recover late in the third quarter, as Battle tuned a 35-all tie into a 54-37 lead early in the fourth. Vernell Holt and Tate McCubbin shined as the only Spartans to reach double figures, scoring 16 and 12 points, respectively.
“Not our best game, obviously,” Hickman coach Cray Logan said. “One game is not going to define how much I love these guys. I’m extremely proud of them.”
Battle led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Hickman tied it at 23 with 2:53 left in the second quarter, but the Spartans regained control and led 31-27 at the half. Rasaun Nichols scored eight of his team-high 13 points in the first half for the Kewpies.