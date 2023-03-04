The MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 semifinal between No. 2-seeded Hickman and third-seeded Battle on Friday night was close until the end of the third quarter.

The Spartans turned a tie game into an 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and cruised to a 69-45 victory on the Kewpies’ home court.

