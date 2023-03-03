Battle boys basketball defeated Hickman 69-45 on Friday to advance to the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 title game. Despite the final score, this matchup was close until the end of the third quarter.

Battle guard Vernell Holt Jr. attempts to block Hickman junior Josiah Griffith on Friday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Battle beat Blue Springs South 73-52 on Monday to advance to the semifinals.

Both teams came out with a purpose, trading baskets back and forth. Battle carried a slight edge, taking a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. Neither side could gain a substantial lead over the other. After the Kewpies tied things up 23-23 with 2:53 left in the half, the Spartans took control again, closing out the first half ahead 31-27.

Battle guard Vernell Holt Jr. dribbles the ball on Friday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Holt Jr. scored 16 points in the game.
Hickman junior Langston Stroupe fouls Battle guard JV Harrison Friday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Battle will face Rock Bridge on Monday in the Class 6 District 7 finals.
Battle guard Tate McCubbin grabs Hickman junior Rodney McNeil’s jersey on Friday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Battle beat Hickman 69-45.
