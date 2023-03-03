Battle guard Vernell Holt Jr. attempts to block Hickman junior Josiah Griffith on Friday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Battle beat Blue Springs South 73-52 on Monday to advance to the semifinals.
Battle boys basketball defeated Hickman 69-45 on Friday to advance to the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 title game. Despite the final score, this matchup was close until the end of the third quarter.
Both teams came out with a purpose, trading baskets back and forth. Battle carried a slight edge, taking a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. Neither side could gain a substantial lead over the other. After the Kewpies tied things up 23-23 with 2:53 left in the half, the Spartans took control again, closing out the first half ahead 31-27.
Battle would find its breakthrough near the end of the third. Tied at 35-35 with 3:11 left in the third, the Spartans went on a tear, scoring 11 unanswered points to go into the fourth quarter.
Hickman couldn't recover as Battle carried its momentum into the fourth, extending its lead to 54-37. Vernell Holt and Tate McCubbin shined bright as the only Spartans to score double figures, notching 16 and 12 points, respectively.
"I thought we were smart, especially the second half of this game. I thought we played really sound," Spartans coach Ben Pallardy said.
For the Kewpies, this brings an end to their season.
"Not our best game obviously. One game is not going to define how much I love these guys. I'm extremely proud of them," Hickman coach Cray Logan said.
The Kewpies finished with an 18-9 record.
As for Battle, they will be back in action against cross-town foe Rock Bridge at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hickman.