Abdi Ibrahim led the charge on two significant offensive runs at the end of the first and fourth quarter that changed the outcome of the game in favor of Battle boys basketball.
Trailing 16-9 with two minutes to go in the first quarter, the Spartans were struggling to get any shots to drop despite having plenty of open opportunities against a fairly soft man-to-man defense. However, Ibrahim took matters into his own hands with seven points in a span of 106 seconds. His hot hand helped the Spartans to a 72-65 win over Lebanon on Friday.
“(Ibrahim) is an offensive player, and if we can get him in he will knock down some shots,” Battle head coach Brian Meny said. “He scores in bunches. He had a three and then had a nice two right behind it before a tip-in at the end of the first quarter. He’s an explosive scorer.”
The Spartan defense also locked down Lebanon during this time with a full-court press that resulted in more than a couple of steals and points in transition. By the time the first quarter was over, thanks to a buzzer beating floater from Ibrahim, Battle had the lead at 21-19.
Yet, the Battle offense went cold again as the Spartans were only able to put up six points in the second quarter despite having some good looks at the basket, causing the Spartans to fall behind 34-27 at halftime. Battle then trailed for the entirety of the third quarter, but didn’t lose focus.
“I told them to stick to the game plan,” Meny said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half or get out in transition, but when we do we are a lot better team. We switched up our defense a little bit so we could chase (Quenton) Shelton. I don’t like doing that, but we will do what it takes to win.
Shelton was a constant threat to the Spartans all night. The Lebanon senior with multiple Division II offers put up 33 points in the Yellowjackets loss.
“We tried to speed (Shelton) up early and that didn’t work,” Meny said. “Then, we tried to contain him late and that didn’t work. With a guy like that you have to make sure you shut everyone else out.”
However, the duo of Maricus Grant and Tristan Meny kept the Spartans in the game despite Shelton’s impressive offensive performance. Meny and Grant combined for 12 of Battle’s 19 third quarter points. Grant hit a buzzer beating step back as time expired in the third quarter to cut the Lebanon lead to one.
Then, it was Ibrahim’s turn to spark the Spartans’ offense yet again. Ibrahim connected on a deep 3-pointer to put Battle up two before swatting a Yellowjackets layup attempt off of the backboard that resulted in an easy layup for Meny that put the Spartans up 59-53. Two momentum changing plays forced Lebanon to call a timeout as the Battle student section chanted “Abdi” until play continued.
Battle then proceeded to close out the game by hitting 11 free throws in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Friday’s game marked only the second home game for Battle this season.
“I love our crowd,” Meny said. “Shout out to our student section; they were really loud. I love being at home.”
Grant finished the game with a team-high 18 points. Meny followed close behind with 15 points, and Ibrahim added 13.
With the win, the Spartans improved their season record to 9-6. Battle plays next Monday at the Southern Boone Classic Tournament in Ashland.