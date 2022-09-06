Centralia 26, Hallsville 20

After an impressive 38-point victory last week against Palmyra, Hallsville (1-1) fell short at home against Centralia. The win puts the Panthers 2-0 on the season.

  • Sports reporter fall 2021, Studying sports journalism Reach me at jdkzfd@umsystem.edu

