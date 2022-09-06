After an impressive 38-point victory last week against Palmyra, Hallsville (1-1) fell short at home against Centralia. The win puts the Panthers 2-0 on the season.
After the Indians jumped to a quick 12-0 lead, the Panthers used a heavy ground attack, led by Kyden Wilkerson and his 270 rushing yards, to get back in the game . Both quarterbacks, Centralia's Cullen Bennett and Hallsville's Colton Nichols, had impressive outings, but a four-yard touchdown by Wilkerson late in the fourth sealed the game for the Panthers.
The Panthers host Palmyra (0-2) Friday, with Hallsville welcoming Boonville (1-1).
After losing at home 31-21 to Helias this past week, Hannibal got revenge in Jefferson City with a 53-28 win.
Hannibal running back Aneyas Williams was the star of the show, rushing for 201 yards and five rushing touchdowns, adding 126 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air, setting a school-record for total touchdowns.
Jefferson City lead 21-7 at one point, until Williams tallied a receiving touchdown right before halftime to put Hannibal up 7. On the first offensive play of the second half, Williams took a pitch 63 yards for another touchdown, breaking the game open.
Hannibal stifled Jefferson City to only two receptions for positive yardage, including a 48-yd touchdown pass to Ryan Tadsen. Three players had a rushing touchdown for Jefferson City, combining for a total of 342 rushing yards.
Jefferson City (1-1) looks to bounce back next week at Rock Bridge (1-1), as Hannibal (1-1) travels to Troy-Buchanan (1-1).
After knocking Lutheran North out of the playoffs in 2018 and 2020, Blair Oaks continued its dominance against the Crusaders with a dominant Week 2 win.
Early mistakes plagued Lutheran North, starting with a holding call to negate a 20-yard touchdown run to result in a turnover on downs. Then late in the first quarter, Blair Oaks struck first from a 44-yard fumble recovery from linebacker Holden Brand. After a lengthy second quarter drive, Lutheran North was stopped on downs again.
In the opening seconds of the second half, Blair Oaks recovered a fumble on the opposing 17 yard line, which quarterback Dylan Hair was able to rush in for a touchdown two plays later.
“Boy, that was a huge momentum change,” Blair Oaks head coach Ted Lepage told the News Tribune.
Blair Oaks dominated the third quarter, led by three long touchdown runs from Hair for 45, 58 and 84 yards.
The Blair Oaks defense forced three turnovers to pair with 4 turnovers on downs.
After the solid Week 2 victory, Blair Oaks (2-0) looks to continue its success in Week 3, as they prepare to host Ozark. Lutheran North (1-1) takes on Howell.
In a back-and-forth contest, Capital City edged out Battle to achieve the program's first 2-0 start in school history.
Both offenses clicked in the first half, as the two teams were tied at 26 heading into the locker room. The Spartans offense faded down the stretch, while the Cavaliers continued their physical ground and pound game plan to wear out the Battle defense.
The Cavaliers try to stay undefeated Friday when they face Hickman. The Spartans hope to rebound against Helias.