The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association announced its annual all-state selections Wednesday, highlighting talent from several local high schools.
Tolton boy's basketball, which placed fourth in the MSHSAA Class 4 tournament, earned two selections to the all-state team. Senior center Evens Appolon and sophomore guard Exavier Wilson earned honors for the first time in their respective high school careers.
Rock Bridge girls basketball, the second-place finisher in the Class 6 tournament, also saw two of its players earn first-time honors. Freshman forward Jayda Porter and sophomore Mari Miller were selected.
Battle boys basketball junior guard Tate McCubbin, who led the Spartans to the Class 6 quarterfinals, and Rock Bridge senior Brady Bowers were selected to the Class 6 all-state team.
MU commits earn Player of the Year honors
Missouri women's basketball fans will hear the names Hannah Linthacum and Grace Slaughter for years to come.
The pair are committed to MU and will begin their collegiate careers in the fall, joining a roster that advanced to the second round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament this season.
Before embarking for college, though, Linthacum and Slaughter earned Class 5 and Class 6 Player of the Year accolades, respectively. They were each also named to the all-state teams.
Linthacum earned co-Player of the Year alongside Carl Junction senior Destiny Buerge.
Southern Boone boasts pair of all-state selections
Southern Boone girls basketball placed fourth in the Class 4 tournament, tied for the Eagles' best finish in program history. At the center of their run were senior forward Emilee DeHaas and junior guard Chloe Bukowsky.
DeHass set the program record for rebounds and blocks, finishing as one of Southern Boone's most acclaimed players.
Farther south, Jefferson City boys basketball sophomore Jordan Martin was named to the Class 5 all-state team. The Jays finished third in the Class 5 tournament.
Helias girls basketball junior Adalyn Koelling capped the accolades with an appearance on the Class 5 all-state team. Koelling helped guide the Crusaders to a 15-13 record.