The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association announced its annual all-state selections Wednesday, highlighting talent from several local high schools.

Tolton boy's basketball, which placed fourth in the MSHSAA Class 4 tournament, earned two selections to the all-state team. Senior center Evens Appolon and sophomore guard Exavier Wilson earned honors for the first time in their respective high school careers.

