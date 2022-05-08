It is often said that good things come to those who wait.
That exact sentiment applied to former Blair Oaks boys basketball star Luke Northweather. The 3-star power forward committed to the University of Oklahoma last Friday — just 23 days before he is set to graduate high school.
Northweather joins a 2022 recruiting class of Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh and Benjamin Schroeder, along with transfers Sam Godwin and Joe Bamisile.
“It felt awesome,” Northweather said of his commitment. “Obviously there’s a lot of stress that goes into the whole recruiting process, but it did feel like a weight was lifted off my shoulders.”
Sooners coach Porter Moser is getting a good one in Northweather. The 6-foot-10 phenom averaged 29.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in his senior season with multiple high-scoring performances, including a 51-point outing against Eldon in February. He finished his Blair Oaks career with 2,018 total points.
Northweather’s superb play helped lift the Falcons to a 26-2 record, and earned him the 2021-22 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year award — an honor received by current NBA talents such as Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal.
His basketball gifts were acknowledged across the state, with Fatima coach Ryan Robertson calling him “the best big guy I’ve ever seen (at the high school level)” in a Gatorade press release from March.
But to many’s surprise, it was only recently that Northweather started getting serious attention on the recruiting front.
Blair Oaks coach Ryan Fick has a theory for that.
“I think it’s a combination of him not playing for one of the big-time AAU programs,” Fick said. “He was loyal to the club he played with growing up (Mid Mo Elite), and I think there’s something to be said about the loyalty that he had with his teammates and friends on that team. And then, you know, playing for a smaller high school.”
Originally, Northweather had some interest from mid-major Division I schools such as University of Missouri-Kansas City, Bradley, Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois. He also received an offer from Wyoming a couple years back.
“I think a lot of those smaller AAU teams don’t get as much attention,” Northweather said when asked about the initial lack of interest from Power 5 schools. “But I definitely carried it as motivation for all the bigger schools that passed on me, and still am.”
Northweather first decided on UMKC but soon found out it wasn't the right fit. He decommitted and then tweeted in late March that his recruitment was still “100% open.”
It wasn’t until Northweather’s Gatorade Player of the Year selection that major programs started giving him serious looks.
And that’s when Wisconsin, Missouri and Oklahoma came calling.
Northweather planned to visit all three before making a final decision. He first went to Norman, Oklahoma, to visit the Sooners before meeting with Missouri on April 26.
Shortly after those visits, Northweather realized Oklahoma and Missouri were the best options for himself and subsequently canceled his Wisconsin visit.
It was down to two.
Northweather said he enjoyed his visit and what the Tigers had to offer but ultimately felt that Norman, Oklahoma, was the place for him.
“They showed me around the training facility and campus, along with some of the living spaces,” Northweather said of his Missouri visit. “I really, really liked it, and I like coach (Dennis) Gates a lot. I think he’ll do a great job this year, but I felt that Oklahoma was the best fit.
"The whole environment (at Oklahoma) felt like home. I was down there for the spring football game where there were 75,000 people there, and I really got a sense of the community first-hand.”
With Northweather’s modern-type game, he’ll fit right into Moser’s positionless system. OU runs a five-out motion offense which revolves around all five players starting the possession on the perimeter before cutting and screening.
Moser likes to implement a lot of pick-and-pop plays within this offense, where the screener (usually the big man) “pops” out to the perimeter instead of rolling to the basket. Northweather’s elite 3-point shooting and ball-handling ability will be perfect for these types of offensive sets.
“I think I bring a lot of versatility,” Northweather said. “I think I’m going to fit in well — I have that ability to stretch the floor.”
“You don’t see much of the traditional back-to-the-basket, post player anymore,” Fick said when talking about Northweather’s fit in Moser’s offense. “Now you see guys with Luke’s size on the perimeter setting screens, picking and popping, stretching the floor, shooting from 3, and I think he checks all of those boxes. He has that unique blend of size and athleticism.”
While Northweather admits he needs to brush up on some OU basketball history, he noted that he was a big Blake Griffin fan back in the day.
He also wants to carry what he learned playing for Blair Oaks to the Sooners' program.
"I really want to bring the intangible things that Coach Fick taught me such as always working hard and going all out in every second of practice," Northweather said. "We also ran a motion offense (at Blair Oaks), so my knowledge of that should translate to the next level."
Like most graduating high schoolers heading to college in a different region, Northweather is nervous about the move. Jefferson City has been home to Northweather his whole life — he'll likely long be remembered in the community as a Blair Oaks basketball icon.
"Personally, I'm not ready (to move) now," Northweather said. "But I think I will be once I go down there in the summertime (for offseason workouts) and start to adapt to things because obviously I've never been a part of something like this before.
When asked why he isn't ready now, Northweather was upfront.
"The physical aspect I need to prepare for, and also the mental aspect. But I think with time that will come, and I'll be ready to go by the fall."