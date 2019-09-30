Battle football players and cheerleaders allegedly had racial slurs directed at them and had their locker room trashed during the team’s 56-12 loss to Jackson High School in Jackson, Missouri, Friday, according to reporting by the Columbia Daily Tribune.
Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison said he was told at Friday night’s game that his players were being called racial slurs by opposing players, his players were cursed at by officials, and that his team’s locker room was trashed some time in the second half of the game.
Ellison said to the Missourian Monday that he was told by players coming off the field Friday that they were being called racial slurs by opposing players, and when Ellison approached officials about what to do regarding the issue, officials dismissed his concerns because they hadn’t heard any racial slurs.
Ellison then said he was told things escalated between players and officials.
“The kids were saying that the refs had cursed at them, so I went back to (the officials),” Ellison said. “The way we talk and communicate, I’ve got to take (my player’s word) as truth and so when I raised that to a referee and he doesn’t take it serious, and then I’ve got players reporting that referees are cursing at them, I’m like, ‘Dude, what are we doing?’”
Ellison said that, after approaching the officials, they dismissed what was said to Battle players because they were “in their way and they’re talking back.” Officials never admitted to cursing at Battle players.
“I was like, ‘Well, give them a penalty or kick them out of the game,’” Ellison said. “You out of all people shouldn’t be cursing at them.”
According to MSHSAA spokesperson Jason West, officials should be proactive in keeping the peace at sporting events but generally need to trust their own eyes and ears before taking into consideration what players and coaches are telling them. West also said there’s no place for cursing under any circumstance by anyone, be it coach, player or official, in a sporting event.
While Ellison waspredominately told secondhand about slurs and curses during the game, he saw firsthand something he was first alerted about between the third and fourth quarters: a trashed locker room.
Ellison said the contents of his players lockers were dumped on the floor of the visiting Jackson locker room and mixed in with trash, food and an unknown liquid. Some Battle players had the contents of their wallets dumped onto the floor, and had electronics stolen, he said. Battle was also accused by Jackson officials of tearing doors off bathroom stalls in the locker room.
“They’re blaming us for this stuff, but why the hell would we put our own clothes under trash or leave our stuff on the ground and spray water or whatever it was on the ground?,” Ellison said. “That makes no sense at all.”
Jackson superintendent John Link told the Missourian Monday that, based on the follow-ups his district has done, the reports aren’t true.
“It was an unfortunate situation,” Link said. “I think the character of our school right now is being portrayed poorly and I can’t find any information anywhere that says that happened.”
Since the game, Link said, the district has spoken with multiple parents and officials, and looked at security camera footage.
Link said that Battle trashed the locker room and did not clean it up before leaving. He also said that the security camera footage of the game from the time Battle left the locker room to take the field to the time they came back after the game showed no going one in or out.
Ellison said that both he and his players cleaned up the locker room before leaving.
“We didn’t leave the locker room dirty; we always clean after a game,” Ellison said. “Nobody’s every complained about us doing anything, so why now would we come out here and act a fool? We wouldn’t.”
Despite several issues surrounding what happened off the field in last week’s game, Ellison said he and his team want to put the issue behind it as soon as possible.
I just want to get ready for this game this week against Hickman," he said. "That's what I'm focused on. We don't need any distractions."
West said MSHSAA will reach out to both schools tomorrow and see if it needs to provide either Battle or Jackson any assistance moving forward.
Battle principal Kim Presko was contacted for comment, but couldn’t be reached at the time of writing.