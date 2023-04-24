Battle baseball started its three-game road stretch with a 7-2 victory against Hallsville on Monday.

The Spartans ran away with the game in the second inning after sophomore Brayden Groseclose hit a 2-RBI single. Battle added on two more runs in the frame to take a 4-0 lead.

