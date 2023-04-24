Battle baseball started its three-game road stretch with a 7-2 victory against Hallsville on Monday.
The Spartans ran away with the game in the second inning after sophomore Brayden Groseclose hit a 2-RBI single. Battle added on two more runs in the frame to take a 4-0 lead.
Battle freshman pitcher Tyler Putnam went six innings, striking out nine. Hallsville committed two errors in the fifth inning, giving the Spartans three insurance runs to secure the victory.
Battle (11-13, 2-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) will travel across Columbia to face CMAC foe Rock Bridge (20-2, 4-0) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Tolton boys tennis wins 11th straight
Tolton boys tennis defeated Mexico 7-2 to earn its 11th consecutive victory.
It was also the Trailblazers’ (11-2) fourth consecutive road win after starting the season with losses at Capital City and Moberly.
Tolton hopes to win its 12th consecutive game and fifth consecutive road game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Columbia Independent.
Battle falls in conference match against Jefferson City
Battle girls soccer fell 4-1 to Jefferson City.
Battle striker Maliyah Miller scored the Spartans’ sole goal in the 24th minute to cut the Jays’ lead to one.
Jefferson City junior Emily McMillan started the game off with a bang, firing a shot into the back of the net on the counter attack during the 4th minute.
McMillan completed the hat trick prior to halftime, adding 14th- and 40th-minute goals to give the Jays a 3-1 lead.
The second half was much quieter, but Jays junior Kyra Madondo picked up an insurance goal in the 78th minute to further seal the match for Jefferson City.
Battle (5-9-1) will take on Blair Oaks at 6 p.m. Tuesday on its home pitch, before traveling for a crosstown matchup against Tolton at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Hickman beats Boonville 5-1
Hickman girls soccer traveled to Boonville and defeated the Pirates 5-1.
The Kewpies (5-7) remain undefeated all-time against Boonville (7-8-1), having beaten the Pirates in their seven previous meetings.
Hickman returns to play in the Jefferson City Shootout beginning Friday.
Rock Bridge loses tight contest
Rock Bridge girls soccer lost a close game on Monday to Fort Zumwalt West 1-0 in the Blue Cat Cup Tournament.
Madison Blomenkamp scored the winning goal for the Jaguars to seal the victory.
Rock Bridge continues play in the Blue Cat Cup Tournament at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday against Washington.
Rock Bridge edges Hickman in close match
In the 21st matchup between Rock Bridge and Hickman boys tennis, the Bruins came away with the victory 5-4 for their 20th consecutive win.
Rock Bridge’s only loss against the Kewpies came in the 2000 Class 4 tournament, and the Bruins have won every matchup since.
Rock Bridge (10-4) starts the Belleville East Tournament on Friday, while Hickman (5-6) travels to face Capital City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Fallis and McIntosh finish 1st, 2nd in AAA Championship
Tolton boys golf’s Andrew Fallis shot 6-over 77 on Monday to take medalist honors in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association tournament at Normandie Golf Club in Bel-Nor.
Tolton’s Garrett McIntosh finished second with a 79.
Despite having the top two individuals, the Trailblazers were beat for the team championship by St. Dominic, who shot 44-over 328. Tolton finished second with a score of 347.
Jackson Smith (94) and Cayden Roark (97) joined Fallis and McIntosh as the scoring golfers for Tolton. Luke Robb shot 103, but his score was dropped from the Trailblazers’ team total.
Tolton returns to the course May 1 at the Franklin County Country Club in Washington for a match with St. Francis Borgia.
Reichard finishes second at Jay Classic
Devin Reichard shot 1-over 73 at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club to finish in second place at the Jay Classic.
Reichard led a Rock Bridge boys golf team that shot 43-over 331. Gaines Rooney (82), Jack Bower (88) and JP Swindle (88) were the other scoring Bruins.
Rockhurst won the team title, signing 302.
Hickman shot 341 as a team. Blake Sykes shot 79 and Carter Holiday shot 81 to lead the Kewpies. Oliver Jacober (89) and Logan Jantz (92) also scored for Hickman.
The Bruins and Kewpies return to the course Wednesday for the CMAC tournament at Columbia Country Club.