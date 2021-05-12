Battle baseball had an underwhelming start to life at its new field on the school’s campus, losing 8-4 to Mexico in its final game of the regular season.
The Spartans (12-11-1), who have played home games at Atkins Park in Columbia this season, managed to get the artificial turf field ready in time for its game against the Bulldogs. Though the game was originally scheduled to be played at Mexico, it relinquished the right to host so Battle’s seniors could have a home game at their new digs.
Mexico did not hold back on scoring, however, as the Bulldogs rocketed to a 5-0 lead with a five-run third inning and didn’t look back. But in the bottom half of the third, Garrett Bever drove in Sean Keene with a RBI double, getting the Spartans on the board and granting them their first run at the new field.
Battle begins play in the Class 6 District 4 tournament with a game against Wentzville Liberty at 4:15 p.m. Monday in Wentzville.
Trailblazers handle business at home
Tolton baseball ended its regular season with a 7-5 win over visiting Hermann. The win puts the Trailblazers’ season record at 11-5-1.
Up next, Tolton will return to action in the Class 3 District 8 semifinals, where it will face the winner of the South Shelby and Missouri Military Academy matchup Friday.