Battle baseball capped a back-and-forth affair with a winning run in the eighth to beat Jefferson City 5-4 on Tuesday on the road.
The Jays took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before the Spartans got on the board in the second. A Jackson Huskey solo home run tied the game at 2 in the third, but Jefferson City struck back to take a 3-2 lead in the home half of the inning.
In the fourth, another Huskey RBI scored Garrett Bever, and Battle took a 4-3 lead. But the Jays knotted the game at 4 in the sixth, and the Spartans couldn’t score in the seventh despite loading the bases.
It only took one extra inning for Battle to secure the victory. J’Ron Browder drove in Austin Nickell to give the Spartans a 5-4 lead, and a scoreless bottom of the eighth brought the game to an end.
Battle moved to 4-3-1 with the win, and will next play Blair Oaks and Francis Howell on Thursday in Columbia.
Hickman baseball picks up home win over Fatima
Hickman baseball improved to 7-5 by defeating Fatima 5-4 at home. Ben Frick-Alofs was the starting pitcher for the Kewpies, who have now won three straight after a three-game losing streak.
The Kewpies will next host St. Francis Borgia on Thursday in the Columbia Baseball Tournament.
Rock Bridge baseball rolls against Capital City
Rock Bridge baseball scored four runs in the first inning at Capital City and it never looked back.
The Bruins tacked on another eight runs in the second to go up 12-0 and cruised to a 16-1 victory over the Cavaliers, improving to 9-3 and 2-0 in Central Missouri Activities Conference play.
Rock Bridge will host the Columbia Tournament this Thursday-Saturday.
Tolton track and field sees two school records broken at Centralia Invitational
Ellie Reynolds became Tolton’s school record holder in the girls 300-meter hurdles, and the Trailblazers set a new school mark in the boys 4x400 relay during the Centralia Invitational.
Reynolds finished her race in 49.27 seconds, coming in second in the event but taking over the top spot in Tolton’s record books. The boys relay team of Garrett Wilmes, Nathaniel Krebs, Braden Willmeth and Jared Aholt won their race in 3:33.26.
Other event winners for the Trailblazers included Bridget Bartlett (girls javelin), Jaclyn Sexauer (girls 1600 and 800) and Wilmes (boys 1600 and 800).
Tolton will next compete Friday at the Boonville McCush Relays in Boonville.
Tolton girls soccer wins at St. Charles Lutheran
Tolton girls soccer won the first leg of a pair of back-to-back road contests, defeating St. Charles Lutheran 2-1 in St. Peters. Aubrey Willmeth and Samantha Poelhmann scored for the Trailblazers.
Tolton (3-1) will complete its two-day road stretch at 5 p.m. tomorrow at Helias in Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge girls soccer suffers defeat in PKs
After a 0-0 tie, Rock Bridge girls soccer fell to Jefferson City in a penalty kick shootout at home. The Bruins dropped to 3-5.
Rock Bridge will next play Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) on Friday as part of the Helias Catholic Shootout in Jefferson City.