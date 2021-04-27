In a major league ballpark, Battle baseball wasted little time on its way to a major victory.
Playing against Summit Christian Academy in the High School Baseball Classic at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium, the Spartans took an early lead and never let the Eagles on the board in a 9-0 win Tuesday.
A Jackson Huskey triple in the first inning led to an RBI from Tristan Meny to give Battle a 1-0 lead.
That scoreline held until the fourth when the Spartans exploded for their remaining eight runs.
A Garrett Bever bases-loaded walk made it 2-0, and Huskey doubled to drive home two more. Two-RBI hits from Meny and J’Ron Browder put Battle up 8-0, and the Spartans tacked on another run to cap the big inning.
The win brought Battle’s record to 8-7-1. The Spartans will next play Wednesday at Mexico.
Tolton track competes at Gerald Mansfield Invitational
Tolton finished sixth in the boys team standings and eighth in the girls standings at the Gerald Mansfield Invitational in Macon.
Bridget Bartlett, Garrett Wilmes and Owen Hartline were the Trailblazers’ three event winners. Bartlett won the girls javelin with a 32.91-meter throw, and Wilmes won the boys 800-meter run in 1:58.55. Hartline won the boys 3200 in 10:44.37.
Olivia Andrews finished second in the girls 1600 in 5:48.89, while Drew Freeman was second in the boys 1600 in 4:59.91. Jillian Andrews finished third in the girls 400 in 1:04.28.
Tolton’s two best relay squads were the boys and girls 4x400 teams, both of which finished third. The girls finished in 4:28.77, while the boys ran a 3:34.14.
The Trailblazers will next compete Friday at the Don Dobson Invite in Fulton.
Rock Bridge girls soccer drops second straight
Rock Bridge girls soccer fell 1-0 to Francis Howell Central in the St. Dominic tournament.
A first-half goal from Central was all it needed against the Bruins, who play against undefeated St. Dominic on Thursday.
Tolton tennis blows past Columbia Independent School
Tolton boys tennis defeated Columbia Independent School 8-1 and will next play Thursday at Battle. The Spartans lost to CIS last week.