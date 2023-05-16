Battle baseball jumped out to an early lead before its offense faltered down the stretch in a 7-3 loss to Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 4 quarterfinals in Troy.
The eighth-seeded Spartans (12-23) scored three runs in the top of the first before the top-seeded Jaguars (29-8) blanked them the rest of the way and ended their season.
Fort Zumwalt West scored three runs in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead. The Jaguars distanced themselves from the Spartans with a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Tyler Putnam went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Battle. The freshman also took the loss on the mound, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks in 3⅔ innings.
After winning sectionals match, Trailblazers fall in state quarters
Tolton boys tennis beat North Point 5-1 in the MSHSAA Class 1 team sectionals at Cosmo Park before losing to Duchesne 5-0 in the state quarterfinals.
The Trailblazers’ sectional match was originally scheduled for Monday but was postponed to 10 a.m. Tuesday because of inclement weather.
Duchesne beat Osage 5-2 in sectionals before taking down Tolton.
The defeat ends Tolton’s season as a team, but the Trailblazers will be represented by Brady Farnan in the MSHSAA Class 1 singles tournament beginning at 2 p.m. Friday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.