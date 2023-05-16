Battle baseball jumped out to an early lead before its offense faltered down the stretch in a 7-3 loss to Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 4 quarterfinals in Troy.

The eighth-seeded Spartans (12-23) scored three runs in the top of the first before the top-seeded Jaguars (29-8) blanked them the rest of the way and ended their season.

