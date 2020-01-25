Battle boys basketball wrapped up its weekend at the Bill Hanson Tournament in Pittsburgh, Kansas with a 69-59 loss to Owasso High School from Owasso, Oklahoma on Saturday.
The loss in the third-place game gave the Spartans a fourth place finish after dropping two of three games in the eight team tournament.
A bulk of Battle’s scoring came from junior Tristan Meny and senior Maricus Grant. Meny had a team-high 15 points and Grant added 13.
The duo helped the Spartans claim a 29-28 lead over the Rams at halftime. Then in the third quarter, a Grant layup on an aggressive drive to the basket put Battle up 40-33. However, Owasso was able to finish the third quarter on a 14-6 run to take the 47-46 advantage heading into the fourth.
Trailing by two midway through the final quarter, Meny connected on a deep three off of an inbounds pass that put the Spartans back on top 56-54. Still, it was not enough as Owasso responded with yet another run. The Rams quickly scored nine unanswered points to go up 63-56 with just 2:09 to play.
Owasso held on for the 69-59 win to claim third place in the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament. Battle finished the weekend with two straight losses after an opening night victory over Olathe Northwest on Thursday.
Battle’s Isaiah Johnson contributed 10 points and Abdi Ibrahim added nine.
Next, Battle plays at 5 p.m. Jan. 31 against Lebanon at Battle.