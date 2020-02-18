You could be forgiven if you believed Battle’s 92-67 victory over Moberly on Tuesday was a slam dunk contest.
The Spartans electrified the crowd with two dunks by Abdi Ibrahim and Isaiah Johnson that made senior night feel more like a celebration than a basketball game.
Ibrahim’s dunk in the second quarter started all of the fun. The 6-foot-6 forward leapt through the air in the middle of the second quarter and threw down a dunk so powerful that the rim bent halfway down, making it look like it wanted to snap. He received a two-shot technical foul for hanging on the rim, but the whistle wasn’t audible over the cheers from the crowd and the Battle bench.
The student section stayed electric throughout the rest of the second quarter, and it wasn’t over. Ibrahim helped continue to rile up the crowd with two 3-pointers late in the second quarter to extend the Spartans’ lead to 53-29 by halftime. The senior recorded all of his 13 points before the break.
“All of our students came out and they were so loud,” junior Tristan Meny said. “It is really nice to have them.”
Next, it was Johnson’s turn to throw one down. The 6-foot-2 junior jumped through a crowded group of Moberly defenders late in the fourth quarter for a vicious dunk that rattled the entire hoop. Once again, the student section erupted. Multiple students on the first row came within inches of stepping on the court themselves. Head coach Brian Meny was just relieved his team was able to score.
“I was glad we got them down,” Meny said. “We are really good at missing dunks at times. That was Isiah Johnson's first dunk of his career so I was glad to see him get one down. Those dunks don’t happen without great defense. It was the pressure that got both of those leak out dunks.”
The Spartan defense was one of the biggest factors in their 25-point victory. All night long, seniors Maricus Grant and Zh’Vaughn Ward were forcing Moberly ball handlers to throw the basketball into the bleachers or into the hands of a Spartan defender. This caused Battle to get off three to four shots in a row at times before Moberly was finally able to attempt a shot at the basket.
“I can’t say enough about (Zh’Vaughn) and Maricus,” Brian Meny said. “I’m really going to miss those kids. Maricus started for four years and (Zh’Vaughn) started for three years in a program that’s won three straight district titles. They are on the floor because they are good players.”
The rout continued in the second half as the Spartans cruised to a 92-67 victory. Battle was able to use its size all night to establish Justin Goolsby inside the paint for easy layups. The 6-foot-3 junior finished the night with 11 points.
The win improved the Spartans to 16-6 on the season. It was also Meny’s 500th career victory as the head coach of Battle basketball.
“It’s sort of an emotional scene for me right now, but I think it’ll sink in later on,” Brian Meny said. “I remember the night I won the state championship in 2004, and that was kind of the same feeling like ‘wow.’”
Meny is currently in his 25th year as a high school basketball coach. Before coaching at Battle he won a state championship at Van-Far High School in 2004.
“I’ve had so many great players and people need to realize that," Brian Meny said. "I’ve also had great parents and really good assistant coaches. I have a great wife and family that allowed me to do these things.”
Battle’s 92 points tied for the team's highest total of the season. Johnson and Tristan Meny led the way with 18 points each. Anthony Banks added 10 points and Cachao Gianquinto tallied 8.
The Spartans will play next at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hickman. The Kewpies are 3-15 on the season.
“I’ll cherish this win tonight, but nothing is bigger than number 501,” Brian Meny said. “We have to go across town and play a good Hickman team.”