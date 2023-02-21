With less than eight seconds to go in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 68, Vernell Holt Jr. caught a pass near midcourt. He rushed to the paint, hovered in the air to avoid a Jefferson City defender and hoisted the ball off the glass and into the basket.
Battle boys basketball won its last regular-season game, defeating Central Missouri Activities Conference champion Jefferson City 70-68 on Tuesday in Columbia.
Holt scored 20 points in the victory, including the shot in the final seconds to win the game.
“He makes plays that I am just amazed by,” Battle coach Ben Pallardy said.
The Spartans’ comeback left Jays’ fans in disbelief.
Jefferson City looked like it had won the game from the minute it won the tip. Tripp Maassen hit a 3 to give the Jays their first lead of the night. Jefferson City jumped to a 15-7 lead before the first substitutions.
Pallardy went with an all-senior starting lineup on senior night, unlike any lineup he’s run in the second half of the season.
Once Pallardy brought in Holt, Tate McCubbin and Jack Putnam, the Spartans started to find their groove. Battle and Jefferson City traded fast-paced drives to the net, with the Spartans finding ways to pass around the half-court press.
“We are just better when we play as a team instead of (as) individuals,” Pallardy said.
Despite the success in transition, Battle had trouble connecting from behind the arc. The Spartans missed three shots to end the first quarter down 23-16.
In the second quarter, Tay Patrick and McCubbin continued to find the gaps in the Jays’ defense. Steven Samuels led the charge for Jefferson City, earning almost half of the Jays’ points for the quarter.
Still, impactful turnovers held Battle back from fully taking control of the game.
In the second half, each team brought entirely new strategies to the table. Jefferson City spread its defense to a full-court press and had mixed results.
Battle, on the other hand, turned on the jets in the third quarter and started making significant strides in shrinking the deficit.
An increased effort in offensive rebounding led to strong plays for the Spartans, but Battle especially started to excel defensively.
The Spartans held the Jays to seven points in the third quarter, helped by some well-timed blocks from Ethan Wiley and McCubbin, giving Battle a one-point lead heading into the fourth.
Samuels put the Jays on his back, scoring 16 points in the fourth en route to a 32-point performance. However, as has been the trend all season, Battle’s strength was its depth.
The Spartans scored 20 points in the final quarter, with strong plays from Wiley, McCubbin and Holt.
Battle’s victory followed its tough loss to Hickman, and it serves as a much-needed confidence boost heading into districts.
The third-seeded Spartans take on No. 6 Blue Springs South in Class 6 District 7 quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday at Battle. The Spartans lost to the Jaguars by 11 earlier this season.