With less than eight seconds to go in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 68, Vernell Holt Jr. caught a pass near midcourt. He rushed to the paint, hovered in the air to avoid a Jefferson City defender and hoisted the ball off the glass and into the basket.

Battle boys basketball won its last regular-season game, defeating Central Missouri Activities Conference champion Jefferson City 70-68 on Tuesday in Columbia.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

