Battle boys basketball ended its season with a 68-61 loss to Washington in the district semifinal game Monday.
After falling behind 21-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Spartans clawed back within two with just over six minutes left in the first half.
Battle (14-8) was able to hang around, but it was only able to take a momentary lead at 52-51 before Washington (17-7) reclaimed it.
In the end, it became a matter of making free throws for Washington. Washington was able to connect from the charity stripe while Battle struggled with shot selection down in the final minutes, clinching the 7-point win.