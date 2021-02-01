Battle boys basketball started the Southern Boone Classic Tournament with a win Monday night as the Spartans defeated Capital City 56-53 at Southern Boone High School.
The Spartans (11-6) struggled with foul trouble throughout the game but carried a 33-28 lead into halftime.
Even after senior guard Isaiah Johnson fouled out with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter, Battle was able to knuckle down for the win.
Justin Goolsby and James Lee led Battle with 16 points apiece, while Cachao Gianquinto had 13.
Battle returns to action in the tournament against Marshall at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Tolton wins opening round of the SOBOCO tournament
Tolton girls basketball moved to 4-13 on the season with a 35-24 win over Marshall.
Tolton plays next against Boonville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Southern Boone High School.