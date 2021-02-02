Battle was able to grind out a 56-53 win over Capital City on Monday to open its Southern Boone Classic campaign.
It was clear from the first possession of the game that this would not be an easy contest. Capital City jumped up to a quick 8-4 lead , and seemed to be getting anything they wanted in the lane.
Battle was able to right the ship by halftime , taking a 33-28 lead into the break. Scoring wasn't a big problem for the Spartans. Unfortunately, foul trouble was.
Going into the break, senior guard Isaiah Johnson had three fouls and sophomore forward Ethan Wiley had two. As if that wasn't bad enough, within the first few minutes of the second half, sophomore forward James Goolsby got himself up to four.
Head coach Brian Meny said that the fouls definitely impacted his teams gameplay. In particular for Johnson, who ended up fouling out with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter.
"It takes away from what we can do offensively," Meny said. "(It) changes the way we do a lot of things."
It also allowed Capital City to take advantage. Junior guard Ashden Cason took advantage of the Spartans in foul trouble and scored a team-high 18 points.
In the end, a balanced scoring effort proved to be the difference. Goolsby and sophomore guard James Lee led the team with 16 points apiece, while senior guard Cachao Gianquinto added 13 with 7 assists.
Tristan Meny, who normally is a lethal 3-point shooter, was held in check. He had only seven points on one 3-pointer , as the Cavaliers continually chased him off the arc. Brian Meny said he was happy with the way he was able to impact the game in other areas. The senior guard was a menace on the boards, grabbing 13 rebounds, one of which led to the tie-breaking put back late in the fourth.
Overall, Brian Meny said he was satisfied with the way his team played against a Capital City squad that beat them by 21 earlier this season.
"We fought hard as a team," Meny said.
Despite only playing with eight players due to various issues, they were able earn the victory.
Battle will continue its Southern Boone Classic run when they play Marshall at 9 p.m. Wednesday.