The Battle athletic department announced Thursday that all boys' basketball games through Feb. 24 have been canceled.
These cancellations come after the program was notified of a possible COVID-19 exposure by a recent opponent.
As a result, Thursday's matchup against Rock Bridge has been called off, with both teams now missing a key game as they head toward the district playoffs.
Battle (13-7, 2-2 CMAC) had hoped to continue building momentum toward the district playoffs in the game against the Bruins (10-6, 3-0).
In addition to Rock Bridge, Battle will miss four more scheduled contests before being eligible to play again. Home games against St. Louis Christian, Hickman and Macon as well as an away tilt at Missouri Military Academy are canceled.
The pause means that Battle does not have another scheduled game until it begins its district playoff run later this month, though that could change.
"There is a potential that we are able to reschedule a game or two before districts," Battle athletic director Alex Huck said. "It all depends on which teams it would also work out for."