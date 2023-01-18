Ethan Wiley of Battle and fights Tolton’s Isaac Porter for possession

Battle’s Ethan Wiley, front, fights Tolton’s Izaak Porter for a loose ball Wednesday at Battle High School in Columbia. The Spartans won 63-51.

 Bailey Stover/Missourian

Battle boys basketball snapped Tolton’s six-game winning streak with a 63-51 victory Wednesday at Battle.

Tay Patrick led the way for the Spartans, recording 21 points in the team’s fourth win in its past five games. Tate McCubbin and Vernell Holt also reached double figures, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively.

  Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021.

