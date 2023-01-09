The Battle boys basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Rotating 8 with a 77-67 victory over Clayton on Monday in St. Louis.
At Lift for Life High School, the fifth-seeded Spartans topped the fourth-seeded Greyhounds behind 18 points from Vernell Holt. Justin Goolsby and Tate McCubbin added 15 and Ethan Wiley 14 for Battle.
The Spartans (6-5) next face top-seeded Whitfield in the Rotating 8 semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday in St. Louis.
Battle girls roll in California Tournament opener
Battle girls basketball opened play in the California Tournament with a 55-18 victory over Marshall in California, Missouri.
KJ Johnson led the way with 19 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for the top-seeded Spartans. Maliyah Miller added 14 points, and Tayla Robinson finished with eight points and five assists.
Battle next faces fourth-seeded St. James — a 56-46 winner over Eldon later Monday — in the tourney semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in California.
Tolton girls fall at Rosati-Kain
The Tolton girls basketball team lost 40-21 to Rosati-Kain in St. Louis.
The Trailblazers next play Thursday, when they host Christian at 6:30 p.m.