The Battle boys basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Rotating 8 with a 77-67 victory over Clayton on Monday in St. Louis.

At Lift for Life High School, the fifth-seeded Spartans topped the fourth-seeded Greyhounds behind 18 points from Vernell Holt. Justin Goolsby and Tate McCubbin added 15 and Ethan Wiley 14 for Battle.

