Battle boys basketball fell to Troy Buchanan 65-57 Wednesday. The loss puts the Spartans at 9-12 on the season.
The score remained close throughout regulation, but Troy executed in the closing minutes to put the game away.
The Trojans' Nathan Ryan put on a show, dropping 28 points which included six 3s. Jack Fessenden and Charlie Nett additionally reached double figures for Troy.
The Spartans' leading scorers were Vernell Holt with 15 and Justin Goolsby with 14.
Battle's next game is Friday at Hickman.