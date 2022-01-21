Battle boys basketball steamrolled Roosevelt 77-33 Friday on the road. The win puts the Spartans at 8-7 on the year.
Coming off a double-digit loss Wednesday night, coach Ben Pallardy was impressed with how his group responded.
"The biggest takeaway for us was bouncing back after Tolton," Pallardy said. "I thought our guys played very well."
Pallardy also noted he was proud of Battle's lock-down defense and ball movement.
Junior star Justin Goolsby led the Spartans in scoring once again, finishing with 18. Tate McCubin scored 11, while Tarron Cason had 10.
Battle will get a brief break before returning to action next week, facing Kickapoo at 7 p.m. Thursday at home.
Rock Bridge girls basketball beats St. Thomas
Rock Bridge girls basketball beat St. Thomas Aquinas 56-40 Pete Hile Tournament championship game in Independence. The Bruins, ranked No. 23 in the country by ESPN, remain undefeated.
Hickman boys basketball falls to William Chrisman
Hickman boys basketball lost 66-53 to William Chrisman in the C.W. Stessman Invitational third-place game in Liberty. The Kewpies are now 10-7.
Jordan Richardson and James Townsend led Hickman with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Hickman's next game is against Helias on Monday in Jefferson City.
Rock Bridge boys basketball drops game to Lee's Summit North
Rock Bridge boys basketball lost 56-53 to Lee's Summit North in the Summit Grill Shootout fifth-place game in Lee’s Summit.
The Bruins are now 9-6 and face Parkway North in the first round of the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament on Tuesday.