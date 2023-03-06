 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Battle boys make history, win first Class 6 district championship

Battle boys make history, win first Class 6 district championship

The Battle student section was deafening as the final seconds ticked away, knowing the Spartans had just clinched their first district title as a Class 6 team.

Battle defeated Rock Bridge 37-33 to win the MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 championship game Monday at Hickman.

Battle’s Justin Goolsby (24) shoots the basketball as Rock Bridge’s Brady

Battle’s Justin Goolsby (24) shoots as Rock Bridge’s Brady Davidson (4) and Kanyon Hummel (54) watch Monday at Hickman in Columbia. The Spartans defeated the Bruins in the Class 6 District 7 title game to set up a state quarterfinal matchup with Staley on Friday in Sedalia.
Rock Bridge’s Mark Hajiceck (10) dribbles the basketball as Battle’s Justin

Rock Bridge’s Mark Hajiceck (10) dribbles as Battle’s Justin Goolsby (24) defends Monday at Hickman in Columbia. Rock Bridge finished the regular season with a record of 21-7. Battle is 21-8.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you