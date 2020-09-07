For most of the first half of Monday night’s soccer match, Battle played offense.
About 28 minutes into the game, though, the ball was in Battle’s half of the field after a Mexico breakaway. It was the Bulldogs’ first real shot at goal, which forced Spartans goalkeeper Payson Davenport to make a save.
The game was still scoreless, but Mexico’s chance at goal was enough to motivate Battle’s offense to finish a shot. On the ensuing drive back down the field, Samuel Byamukama found himself in the box and nailed one into the top left corner.
Battle (1-2) went on to beat Mexico 3-0. The Bulldogs’ season record stands at 1-1.
“Our other two games, (in) the second half we scored more goals than the opponents, so tonight we were trying to play both our halves like a second half,” coach Tracy Grant said. “And I think we came out and controlled the pace a little bit, were able to get some fortunate breaks and score some goals. It was what we needed and what we were looking for today.”
Battle maintained consistent possession thanks to good ball movement. The Spartans spent a good chunk of time in the attacking third and sometimes even in the box, but could rarely capitalize, losing the ball before getting a shot off.
Grant said his team’s chemistry comes from a core group of juniors, most of whom have been playing together for “a while” and now just have to work on translating that into a varsity environment: faster-paced games and increased physicality.
“Knowing the guys are going to be back next year just gives me a big advantage, but it’s also a little scary because you know the time runs out fast,” Grant said.
One of those players is Ismail Senga, who netted Battle’s second goal of the game in the 47th minute. Senga also scored the Spartans’ lone goal in Thursday’s loss at Capital City.
“He’s one of the wild cards,” Grant said. “We see things out of him in practice and are like, ‘Where’s that in the game?’ The guy’s got an incredible shot. He’s a tenacious defender. He’s got moves where he can move midfield. He’s a whole player. Just trying to get him to translate that to gameplay. He’s going to be a big piece for us moving forward the rest of this year and next year.”
Battle’s final goal came off a penalty kick that Mung Kim drilled into the bottom left corner after being fouled in the box.
The Spartans have scored six goals in three games this season after netting just 13 all of last season.
“This year, our point was to find the shot, a quality shot, and actually put some on goal,” Grant said.
Battle next plays in the Parkview Tournament this Friday and Saturday in Springfield.