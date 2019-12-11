Battle boys basketball just can’t seem to stay away from down-to-the-wire games.
The Spartans kicked off the week with a 59-58 loss to Raytown South on Saturday after senior Abdi Ibrahim couldn’t convert on a last-second three. Then, on Monday, Battle traveled to Sedalia for another thriller; this time it was a 69-67 win against Smith-Cotton with a put-back layup from junior guard Tristan Meny sealing the victory.
Battle (2-2) closed out its week of basketball Wednesday night in the capital city — with another loss that was close until the final seconds — as Jefferson City (2-1) was able to storm back and take a lead to beat the Spartans 52-49.
Once again, it looked like the Spartans were in position to force a win in the final seconds as, with 53.9 seconds left, Jays senior Rayvon Webster threw the ball away, giving possession to Battle. With 23.6 seconds left, Webster was called for a foul, which set up Spartans guard Maricus Grant to find fellow guard ZhVaughn Ward.
Ward drove the lane and sunk the layup. With 8.3 seconds left, the home team had the ball tied at 49, but that didn’t last long.
As the clock was winding down, and overtime again seemed imminent for the Spartans, Jefferson City senior Brennan Jeffries drove the lane and put up a shot.
“We wanted to get the ball to Brennan and kind of give him some space to work and it worked out,” Jefferson City assistant coach Brian Center said.
Jeffries banked the layup and the foul was called: and-1. Just like that, the Jays once again had the lead, but this time with 5.3 seconds left and an easy chance to pad it.
The layup was so emphatic, Jeffries was celebrating with students who had jumped onto the court in jubilation.
“I was trying to make sure everyone didn’t get a technical,” Jeffries said. “I was just making sure everything was good, but I was kind of hyped at the same time. It was a cool moment.”
It looked to be Battle’s game at halftime, but adjustments to transition defense — as well as a hot hand in Jefferson City junior Sterling Desha — led to the lead slipping hard and fast for the Spartans.
In the first half, Battle seemed to have the Jays offense in hand, as it came up with eight steals before the half. Grant led the Spartans with five steals by halftime. On the flip side, Battle had just three turnovers in the half.
Things seemed to reverse almost entirely after the half. The Spartans only tallied two more steals had as many turnovers in the second half as they did steals in the first.
Center said the Jays “talked about some things” at halftime, specifically taking care of the ball and wanting to eliminate the Spartans’ transition baskets.
“The kids played well, I think we just got outcoached tonight,” Battle coach Brian Meny said. “I didn’t do a very good job, especially down 14 (points). We got outscored 17 to 7 in the (final) quarter, that’s not real good.
“We’ve got to execute better, and that’s the bottom line, and that’s on me to make sure the kids execute better. We’ll go look at the film, we’ll get better and we’ll move on,” Meny added.
The Spartans also saw their shooters go cold in the second half. In particular, ZhVaughn Ward and Tristan Meny — who finished the night with 16 and seven points respectively — didn’t build on good first halves. Meny didn’t even get up a shot in the second half, and Ward was 2-6 from the field and 0-2 from 3 after the half. He didn’t miss a single field goal attempt in the first half.
Desha was the hand that seemed hottest when it mattered most for either team Wednesday. He led all scorers with 21 points, and scored seven in the final quarter of play.
“Sterling’s a key component to our team,” Center said. “He’s got to have games like that. He’s got to be strong, take the ball to the basket and be hard to guard. And he did a great job doing that tonight.”
Battle will get back to work with a game against Bartonville, Illinois, Limestone Community High School at noon on December 21 in Knightstown, Indiana.