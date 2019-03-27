When it comes to close games with weird endings, a walk-off is near the top and that’s exactly what happened in Battle’s home debut on Tuesday against Rolla. Battle won 10-9.
A walk-off would have been totally unexpected after the first inning the Spartans had. They scored eight runs in that inning, more than Battle has scored in a single game this year.
“It’s exciting, that’s how we want to come out, with good energy,” Battle coach Doug Boyer said.
Boyer gave some credit to his offense for the early success, but it was Rolla’s starting pitcher junior Parker Yoakum who put the Bulldogs in an early hole.
“We got some free bases in there, but certainly it wasn’t all eight,” Boyer said.
Yoakum was pulled after getting two outs, but the damage was already done. He gave up eight runs, with two of them being earned and also walked four batters.
The Bulldogs didn’t roll over as they fought back and scored two runs in both in the second and third innings.
Battle used junior Nathan Browning as its starter against the Bulldogs and pitched a solid first inning, but he was taken out after three innings after giving up four runs.
Sophomore Jonah Sarabia came in relief for Browning and started well with three scoreless innings.
With a five-run lead going into the seventh inning, the Spartans and Sarabia felt confident going into the final inning. However, Sarabia struggled during this half-inning, eventually allowing five runs in the top of the seventh.
“At first it was no big deal, you can kind of give up a hit here or a run here, and all of sudden two or three runs were in,” Boyer said.
Sarabia finished the inning, but the Bulldogs tied the game. Sophomores Cooper Sutton and Sean Keane combined to pitch a scoreless eighth inning.
Rolla sent out junior Colby Shivers to pitch in the seventh and while he pitched well in the seventh, his walks in the eighth eventually led to the Bulldogs’ loss.
With the bases loaded and only one out Boyer had options on what to tell sophomore Tristan Meny to do in his at-bat.
“I thought about doing a squeeze bunt, but since their infield was so draw in I just left it up to Tristan and he worked a good at-bat,” Boyer said.
Meny battled hard and forced a 3-2 count and eventually drew the rare walk-off walk.
With the win, Battle improved to 3-3, while Rolla fell to 2-6. The Spartans have fallen into an early pattern this season as they followed up every loss with a win and vice versa.
“We’re trying to get a streak going, we’re still not in a good rhythm yet,” Boyer said.
Battle will get its chance to do that with doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday.
