One of the biggest clichés in football is taking things one week at a time, especially come postseason. In 2020, the phrase — like many others — has taken on a literal meaning.
Ask any member of the Battle football program, and they’ll tell you that they weren’t sure how many games they’d get to play this season because of COVID-19. Coach Atiyyah Ellison said he prayed the team would be able to play through the end of the regular season and into districts.
There were certainly bumps along the way: The Spartans, as well as several of their opponents, had bouts with the virus that almost completely changed their original season schedule.
“Honestly, we were hoping for (a full season), but if it didn’t happen we wouldn’t be totally surprised about it,” senior Jamileon Kimble said. “As of right now, we are just extremely blessed to be here still and playing in the playoffs.”
Battle (6-1) hosts Rolla (5-3) for its Class 5 District 4 semifinal game Friday. The No. 2 Spartans had a bye week during the quarterfinal round, and the extra week of practice gave them some much-needed time to recover and focus on the mental side of their game.
“It was good for them to have some time off after we had a hard week of practice,” Ellison said. “I feel like we’re in a good space right now. I don’t want to jinx anything, but I feel like they had a good week of practice this week and last week.”
Senior quarterback Khaleel Dampier said one of the team’s main focuses in practice the past two weeks has been keeping its penalties down. The Spartans were penalized 24 times between offense and defense in the final three games of the regular season, holding them back from playing a solid four quarters. It’s something Ellison and his players all agree they haven’t done yet.
Dampier also has a list of mental things he’s working on individually as the leader of his offense.
“Just doing the little things,” he said. “Trusting my teammates, trusting my running backs and just playing ball.”
No. 3 Rolla is coming off a 35-7 win over Capital City in the opening round of the district tournament. Ellison, his coaching staff and the team’s seniors watched the game together.
When Battle hosted Capital City in Week 2 of the season, the Spartans beat their Central Missouri Activities Conference opponent 52-12. Ellison said the fact that his team and Rolla have a shared opponent — one they’ve both beaten — can be “fool’s gold.”
“It’s all about styles and matchups, so it does give you a little confidence, but I hope we’re not taking that as, ‘We beat them, so it’s not a big deal that they beat them,’” he said. “It’s a different point in the season. There’s a lot of things different from the beginning of the season to the end.”
One guaranteed advantage the Spartans have against the Bulldogs, though, is playing on their home turf.
“When you’ve got people cheering for you and not against you, it just gives you that extra boost of confidence to just keep playing hard,” Kimble said.
While there might not be a large, roaring crowd, there are plenty of other benefits. For one, no one will forget their uniforms, something Ellison joked about being a regular occurrence. It also means the team doesn’t have to sit for hours on a bus or worry about what to do for dinner.
Ellison said he thinks his team has handled the tumultuous season well and that his “locker room leaders” have really helped get the rest of the team to buy into what his vision for the program is in his second year as head coach.
The players feel the chemistry between each other and their coaches, too.
“It’s one of the best bonds that I’ve had with my teammates in a minute,” Dampier said. “We laugh, giggle, but we know how to get to business when it’s business time.”
So what are Battle’s locker room leaders saying to their team ahead of what could be the Spartans’ last game of the season?
“Stay positive,” Kimble said. “It’s the playoffs now. Teams are gonna play a lot harder than they did in the regular season. They’re gonna score touchdowns, so you can’t get down on yourself when you let a play happen or when you let something up. You’ve gotta just get back and then go play harder the next play.”