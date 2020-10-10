Battle beat Smith-Cotton 49-9 on Saturday afternoon in what was a tale of two halves for the Spartans.
Following a full week of practice, Battle (4-1, 2-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) looked much sharper in the start of its game than it did Oct. 2 against Moberly, where it only had two days of preparation due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Spartans offense rushed for 283 yards in the first half and scored six touchdowns to give itself a 42-0 lead going into the break. Battle’s biggest touchdown came on an 85-yard run on first down by Gerry Marteen Jr., who scored three times in the half.
Defensively, the Spartans only allowed Smith-Cotton (0-6, 0-4) one yard of total offense in the half and just one first down. But in the second half, Battle didn’t do much, being outscored 9-7.
”I just want to play four quarters of football and we, in my opinion, haven’t done that yet,” Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison said.
Giving up a touchdown and a field goal in the fourth quarter, Ellison was more bothered by the mental mistakes his team made than by the fact that it gave up a potential shutout.
“We gave them some extra chances and messed some things up,” he said. “We go back to the mental mistakes every week when we talk and that’s where we are. I’m still happy for the win, I’m just waiting for them to mature.”
The most impactful of those mistakes came in the form of penalties, of which Battle had nine between offense and defense. Three of those penalties were personal fouls, another two were roughing the kicker — a penalty that cost Battle the shut out — and one was an unsportsmanlike conduct call.
While that free yardage didn’t do much for Smith-Cotton, the same can’t be said about opponents Battle will see in the weeks to come.
”It’s just not very disciplined,” Ellison said. “When it matters and the game’s close, those things put you at a greater disadvantage.”
Khaleel Dampier, Rickie Dunn and Jaylen Broadus all also found the end zone for Battle. Each of their touchdowns were also in the first half, with Broadus’ touchdown coming in the form of a 52-yard punt return following Smith-Cotton’s first offensive drive.
Marteen was the only Spartan to score in the second half, running another first-down play 76 yards to the house. The Spartans had just two offensive possessions in the entire second half.
“First half, we were just fresh,” Broadus said. “We weren’t really tired at all, and then the heat started to kick in and that’s when we started to get a little flimsy.”
On the touchdown that Battle gave up, Broadus said there was some miscommunication on the sideline. Just four plays earlier, Battle had been called for roughing the kicker as Smith-Cotton attempted a field goal.
”Players were confused,” Broadus said. “We didn’t try our hardest. That was all on us.”
Spartan kicker Sam Schupp had her best game of the season, nailing four of five extra point attempts.
“I’m just so happy that we were able to score as many touchdowns as we did, ‘cause if not I wouldn’t have been able to be out there,” she said.
Battle next plays at Jefferson City at 7 p.m. next Friday.