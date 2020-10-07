Battle (3-1, 1-1 Central Missouri Activities Conference) will host Smith-Cotton (0-5, 0-3 CMAC) at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a statement from Battle athletic director Alexander Huck on Wednesday morning.
The Spartans were scheduled to play the Tigers on Oct. 2, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 exposure within Smith-Cotton's program. Battle traveled to Moberly instead, winning 37-36 in the final minute of the game.
Rock Bridge was Battle's original opponent for Friday, but the Bruins announced earlier this week they would cancel the game after a COVID-19 exposure incident within their program. All three Columbia Public Schools have now had at least one game canceled due to coronavirus.
Battle has now had four consecutive games affected by COVID-19. After an exposure incident within the Spartans' program, they had to cancel their Sept. 18 matchup against Hickman. Prior to the season starting, Battle had to cancel its Sept. 25 game against Crete-Monee due to Illinois high school football guidelines concerning travel.
Smith-Cotton will be just the third conference opponent for Battle this season. The Spartans beat Capital City 52-12 in their second game of the season then lost to Helias Catholic 41-19 in their third.