The Battle girls basketball team saw its third straight loss Thursday, falling 52-51 to Mexico.

Battle led for much of the game but couldn’t hold on to collect what would have been its second win of the season. The Spartans fell to 1-3.

Hickman loses convincingly on senior night

The Waynesville girls basketball team (2-0) picked up a big 53-39 win at Hickman on Thursday night.

The Kewpies were fresh off a blowout win over Smith-Cotton. Jocelynn Norman led the Kewpies in scoring with 19 points. Hickman now sits at 1-1 for the season.

Thursday was also Hickman’s senior night. The Kewpies honored their lone senior, Kalia Naylor.

