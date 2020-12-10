The Battle girls basketball team saw its third straight loss Thursday, falling 52-51 to Mexico.
Battle led for much of the game but couldn’t hold on to collect what would have been its second win of the season. The Spartans fell to 1-3.
Hickman loses convincingly on senior night
The Waynesville girls basketball team (2-0) picked up a big 53-39 win at Hickman on Thursday night.
The Kewpies were fresh off a blowout win over Smith-Cotton. Jocelynn Norman led the Kewpies in scoring with 19 points. Hickman now sits at 1-1 for the season.
Thursday was also Hickman’s senior night. The Kewpies honored their lone senior, Kalia Naylor.