Battle girls basketball came away with an impressive victory over Marshall on Tuesday, winning 63-19 and continuing its stellar play from the Norm Stewart Classic.
The win puts the Spartans at an even 3-3 on the season. Tayla Robinson and Maliyah Miller each scored 13 points, with Nautica Washington pitching in with 10 points.
The Spartans will face Rolla at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hickman wrestling unable to get win over Helias
Helias wrestling prevailed 43-24 over Hickman. The win marks the Crusaders fifth-straight as they remain undefeated on the season.
Brennan Prenger won his fall 12-2 for the Crusaders, with four other wrestlers winning by forfeit.
The Kewpies will next play Saturday at the Badger State Varsity Tournament.
Tolton wrestling falls to Capital City
Capital City wrestling defeated Tolton 71-12. The Trailblazers did not bring any girl wrestlers, so the three Cavalier girls won by forfeit.
The Trailblazers will travel this weekend to Sedalia for The Battle of the Katy Trail.
Bruins girls basketball victorious over Willard
Rock Bridge girls basketball won its fourth straight game, defeating Willard 73-39. The Tigers fall to 4-2 on the year.
The Bruins get the rest of the week off before returning to action against Lee’s Summit at 7 p.m. Monday.