Battle girls basketball edges Rock Bridge in final seconds

Battle’s Kaelyn Johnson, right, dribbles past Rock Bridge’s Mari Miller, left, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Battle High School in Columbia. This is Battle’s third win of the season making their season record 3-1 so far.
Battle's Nautica Washington celebrates as the ball changes possession in the final half minute of the game leading to Battle's win on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 in Columbia. Battle against Rock Bridge with a final score of 57-56.
A made free throw in the final seconds lifted Battle girls basketball past Rock Bridge 57-56 in its Central Missouri Activities Conference home opener Tuesday.
Spartans forward Jaleah Brookins was fouled going up for a shot under the basket by Bruins center Jayda Porter with 1.6 seconds remaining. After missing the first free throw, Brookins knocked down the second to win the game.
“I told her during the timeout that she’s gonna make these,” Battle coach Dustyn Yung said. “I told her we were gonna call a timeout after she made one or both of them.”
The Spartans (3-1, 1-0 CMAC) started the second half hot with a 10-2 run. Senior Kaelyn Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer, and junior guard Nautica Washington converted a 3-point play to extend Battle’s lead to 36-27 with 4:40 remaining in the third quarter.
Rock Bridge (2-3, 0-1) started to claw its way back into the game by forcing tough shots defensively. On offense, the Bruins got Porter and sophomore guard Mari Miller more involved.
After a strong response by the Bruins, the Spartans adjusted by spreading the floor. The adjustment paid off in the form of 3s by Johnson and junior Jaelynn Green.
“We wanted to spread their defense out,” Young said. “We wanted to get the ball downhill, and if that wasn’t there, then we had kickouts.”
Johnson led the way for the Spartans with 24 points. Battle also got steady production from Washington and sophomore Tayla Robinson, who scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Porter finished with 17 points, including a 3 to give Rock Bridge its first lead of the second half with a little more than three minutes remaining. Miller pitched in 13 points for the Bruins.
Rock Bridge will look to bounce back as it heads to Kansas City for a nonconference matchup against Lee’s Summit West at 7 p.m. Monday.
Battle will look to build off its victory when it hosts Union at 7 p.m Thursday in a nonconference matchup.