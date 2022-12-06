 Skip to main content
Battle girls basketball edges Rock Bridge in final seconds

A made free throw in the final seconds lifted Battle girls basketball past Rock Bridge 57-56 in its Central Missouri Activities Conference home opener Tuesday.

Spartans forward Jaleah Brookins was fouled going up for a shot under the basket by Bruins center Jayda Porter with 1.6 seconds remaining. After missing the first free throw, Brookins knocked down the second to win the game.

Battle’s Jaleah Brookins shoots the ball on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Battle High

Battle forward Jaleah Brookins, left, shoots the ball against Rock Bridge at Battle High School in Columbia.
Battle’s Kaelyn Johnson, right, dribbles past Rock Bridge’s Mari Miller, left, on

Battle’s Kaelyn Johnson, right, dribbles past Rock Bridge’s Mari Miller, left, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Battle High School in Columbia. This is Battle’s third win of the season making their season record 3-1 so far.
Rock Bridge's Charlie Smith passes the ball on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

Rock Bridge guard Charlie Smith (12) passes the ball to teammate Jayda Porter on Tuesday at Battle High School. Battle defeated Rock Bridge 57-56.
Battle's Nautica Washington celebrates as the ball changes possession in the

Battle's Nautica Washington celebrates as the ball changes possession in the final half minute of the game leading to Battle's win on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 in Columbia. Battle against Rock Bridge with a final score of 57-56.
